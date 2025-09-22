Week 3 proved why the Panthers’ influential talisman changes everything

After taking criticism and ridicule in abundance throughout the 2024 campaign, the Carolina Panthers' defense is starting to show signs of life. And there is one reason why.

Ejior Evero's unit is enjoying some morale-boosting praise after shutting out the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw two picks, and Carolina's bitter NFC South rival never even made it past the Panthers' 30-yard line during the clash. This was a massive step in the right direction — one that led to the most well-rounded performance of head coach Dave Canales' tenure to date.

It's no coincidence that Derrick Brown's return from a long-term absence has shifted the landscape. The formidable defensive lineman quickly picked up where he left off, displaying the dominant traits that made him a Pro Bowler in 2023. He might not have filled up the stat sheet versus the Falcons, but his influence goes way beyond that.

Derrick Brown's return has shifted the Carolina Panthers' defensive landscape

Brown's brute strength is remarkable. It sets the tone for others to follow, and is almost impossible to guard one-on-one. The Falcons' blocking concepts focused on restricting his influence considerably. This didn't have the desired effect. It also freed up space for others to attack the trenches, making things extremely difficult for Penix and running back Bijan Robinson.

The Panthers crumbled without Brown in 2024. He lasted one game before a serious knee injury ended his campaign way ahead of time. He's now back, and the former Auburn sensation made no secret of his desire to help Carolina's defense remove its laughingstock tag at the earliest possible opportunity.

Having Brown healthy and playing well gave everyone a huge lift. The Panthers are playing the run a lot tougher this season. They are collapsing the pocket with much more frequency, which is making things easier for the team's improved secondary.

It's a good start, but no more than that. Brown called on his teammates to keep stacking good performances and ensure this level becomes the new standard after the game. He's not going to let up, and he's not expecting anyone else to, either. This is a message that everyone in the locker room should hear loud and clear.

Panthers’ Derrick Brown after 30-win over Falcons:



“It’s fools gold, because you can’t win one game and go to the playoffs….



Now we gotta do all over again or they’ll be talking bad about you next week.” pic.twitter.com/erBBRxVVq0 — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) September 21, 2025

There aren't many offensive linemen around the NFL who can cope with Brown when he's fit and firing on all cylinders. If Carolina's inspirational defensive talisman stays healthy and continues to perform to this level, Evero's defense is going to become a genuine surprise package when all hope seemed lost.

And who knows, perhaps Brown could propel himself into All-Pro consideration along the way.

