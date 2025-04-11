7 Panthers who are (likely) playing their final seasons with the team in 2025

Amare Barno - Carolina Panthers OLB

Amare Barno has become something of a forgotten man. The edge rusher spent most of last season on the shelf through injury, featuring in just five games before once again finishing the campaign on injured reserve. This puts the player's status firmly under the microscope.

The Carolina Panthers will give Barno a shot at making the squad once again. They bolstered their pass rush with the free-agent signing of Patrick Jones II. Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum are still around. Further reinforcements will be arriving via the 2025 NFL Draft, potentially with the No. 8 overall selection.

Simply put, he's pretty far down the pecking order right now.

If Barno wants to make the squad and contribute, special teams might be the best way to accomplish this feat. The former sixth-round selection improved in this discipline over the last two seasons. If he gets a clear run of luck on the health front, he'll be hoping for the same again.

It'll be interesting to watch Barno's progress. Nothing is guaranteed. He must re-establish himself all over again and prove to the coaching staff he's worthy of responsibilities in some capacity. Anything less could see the Virginia Tech graduate's time with the organization conclude long before his rookie deal expires next spring.

Adam Thielen - Carolina Panthers WR

Adam Thielen wasn't expecting to be the focal point on offense in 2024. The prolific wide receiver remains a sharp route runner with dependable hands capable of making a difference. However, the acquisitions of Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette hinted at reduced targets for the former undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State.

That didn't materialize. Legette went through some rookie growing pains, and the first-rounder was outperformed by undrafted free agent Jalen Coker. Things went even worse for Johnson, whose relationship with the Panthers soured quickly, and he was shipped to the Baltimore Ravens before the 2024 trade deadline.

Thielen had to do more again. His chemistry with Bryce Young and ability to come through in crucial situations was top-notch. His leadership in the locker room became a driving force behind Carolina's resurgence. The improvements made also made the three-time Pro Bowler come back after contemplating retirement.

This represents a significant boost. The Panthers have done nothing to strengthen their receiving corps this offseason, although that's expected to change at some stage during the 2025 NFL Draft. Those in power hope Legette and Coker can become more impactful with additional development, but Thielen's role will be pivotal to any success that comes their way.

If this is Thielen's NFL swansong, he'll want to go out with a bang.

