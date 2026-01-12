7 Carolina Panthers players who definitely won't be back in 2026

Trevis Gipson - Carolina Panthers OLB

Adding to the team's pass-rush this offseason should be among general manager Dan Morgan's top priorities. There are a couple of bright spots, but if the Carolina Panthers want to continue their encouraging upward trajectory, adding a difference-maker on the edge is absolutely essential.

The Panthers have invested in the room, signing Patrick Jones II in free agency and trading up twice on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft for Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. They were made to reshuffle the pack when injuries struck, with Trevis Gipson coming in as a short-term, band-aid solution a little lower down the depth chart.

Gipson was signed off the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad and flashed some promise when his number was called. He also managed a sack in the wild-card game, so the Panthers could decide to offer him another short-term extension to see if further development can arrive.

But if they prioritize reinforcements, he'll be free to take his chances elsewhere.

Akayleb Evans - Carolina Panthers CB

When the Panthers needed to prevent the Los Angeles Rams from reaching the end zone down the stretch, quarterback Matthew Stafford picked them apart. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was criticized for his conservative approach, but not having two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn in the lineup forced the issue.

Horn was being evaluated for a concussion at the worst possible time. Akayleb Evans came in to replace him, and the downgrade was glaring. If Evero had any sort of trust in the veteran, he would have been more aggressive. That wasn't the case, and with the Panthers failing to generate any consistent pressure on Stafford, the NFL MVP candidate got whatever he wanted.

Evans played just five defensive snaps in 16 games this season. He was more active on special teams, but that shouldn't prevent the Panthers from pursuing an upgrade if the right opportunity presents itself.

Nick Scott - Carolina Panthers S

Nick Scott remains a polarizing figure among the Panthers' fan base. They were perplexed by his contract extension during the offseason, and even more infuriated when he got the starting safety job opposite free-agent signing Tre'von Moehrig. It was a turbulent start for the veteran, but he improved as the campaign progressed.

Scott has the complete trust of Ejiro Evero, who spent time working with the player during their stint with the Los Angeles Rams. He's a strong communicator, but teams often exposed him as a weak link.

The Los Angeles Rams did precisely that in their narrow wild-card triumph at Bank of America Stadium. That's a problem, but now that Evero's future is secure after signing an extension last year, he'll likely vouch hard for Scott to remain part of the team's plans.

However, the Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons also want to speak with Evero about their head-coaching vacancies. If he gets a top job elsewhere, Scott could join him.