Panthers quietly pulled off the roster heist nobody saw coming

Losing edge rusher Patrick Jones II to a season-ending back injury represented a real blow to the Carolina Panthers. And the free-agent signing's presence was sorely missed during their Week 8 blowout defeat against the Buffalo Bills.

The Panthers were always playing catch-up. A primary reason was their failure to set the edge consistently on running plays. James Cook III made them pay, getting whatever he wanted en route to more than 200 rushing yards before the Bills took him out of the contest late in the third quarter.

D.J. Wonnum is solid on his best day, but the consistency isn't there. Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen have shown flashes of promise, but they are still learning. There is almost no legitimate depth behind them, with the Panthers calling up Boogie Basham from the practice squad again last weekend.

Carolina Panthers snatched Trevis Gipson from 49ers' practice squad after Week 8 start

This has led some to suggest Morgan could be aggressive before the trade deadline to find reinforcements. The Panthers have eight selections in the 2026 NFL Draft to potentially use if the right opportunity presents itself, though their defeat to the Bills was a harsh reality check on how far this squad is from the leading contenders right now.

Morgan is reluctant to give up draft capital, as it's his preferred method for long-term roster building. However, the front-office leader had something else in mind — a move nobody saw coming.

The Panthers confirmed the signing of edge rusher Trevis Gipson from the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad. This raised a few eyebrows with the beat writers who cover the NFC West club, especially considering the 2020 fifth-round pick started for Robert Saleh's defense last time out against the Houston Texans, playing 48 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

Ooof -- the 49ers used Gipson as one of their top two edge rushers (Sam Okuayinonu was the other) in Sunday's loss in Houston. Who plays that role in New York on Sunday? #Trade https://t.co/qEVWpZ77pB — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) October 28, 2025

Gipson has some solid previous production in other destinations. He gained seven sacks with the Chicago Bears in 2021. The Tulsa product has experience as a stand-up rusher in a 3-4 defense or as a hand-in-the-dirt 4-3 defensive end. More importantly, he can set clean edges against the run, which is something that the Panthers desperately need.

Expecting miracles from Gipson would be unfair. He'll need time to pick up the scheme and integrate himself with his new teammates. At the same time, there is an opening for the player to make an impact, provided he transitions smoothly.

If this scenario comes to fruition, Morgan won't need to dispose of draft assets before the trade deadline to solve the problem with a band-aid fix. That's a win-win for everybody.