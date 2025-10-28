Panthers' trade deadline priority has become painfully obvious for fans

The Carolina Panthers are in a weird spot heading into the 2025 trade deadline. On the one hand, they have a strong chance of achieving a winning record for the first time under David Tepper's ownership. On the other hand, they appear some way off contending in the supremely competitive NFC.

Dan Morgan could decide to make a bold move, depending on what options become available. The general manager could as easily stand pat, taking his eight selections in the 2026 NFL Draft into the offseason and continuing with his long-term project. That seems the likelier direction, but anything can happen if the right opportunity presents itself.

And one NFL analyst believes that if Morgan does plan to make a move, there is one priority he should focus on.

NFL analyst urges Carolina Panthers to acquire an edge rusher before the 2025 trade deadline

Kevin Patra from NFL.com thinks the Panthers could use another edge rusher after they failed to generate pressure or maintain gap discipline against the run in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills. This is particularly significant given that Patrick Jones II has been ruled out of the campaign due to a back injury.

"The run defense -- which had enjoyed a turnaround this season -- came crashing back to earth against Buffalo. However, the pass rush remains the biggest concern. The Panthers generated just eight QB pressures in Sunday's loss to the Bills, with a single quick pressure coming from inside linebacker Trevin Wallace. If the Panthers are to cling to waning playoff hopes, they need a running mate for rookie Nic Scourton." Kevin Patra

This seems feasible. Carolina's run defense is greatly missing Jones's presence. The Panthers seem comfortable with what they have, but examining potential trade candidates could offset this short-term loss.

Morgan hasn't done anything too reckless since becoming Carolina's front-office leader. He wants to build through the draft and spend his free-agent money on the trenches. There is still a lot of hard work ahead, but the progress compared to last season suggests this ethos is working.

It would be a bombshell of epic proportions if Morgan added someone via trade. The Panthers aren't far from pushing all their chips into the middle, but they aren't there yet. But with another solid draft and some more veteran pieces in free agency next spring, that might be a different story this time next year.

Fans should temper their expectations, but you never know what might come up between now and the November 4 cut-off point.