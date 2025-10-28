NFL analyst puts Panthers on fraud watch after Week 8 embarrassment

The Carolina Panthers came crashing back down to earth with a confidence-sapping blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills. Fans were confident of being competitive at the very least, but head coach Dave Canales' squad was no match for a team that looked primed to go deep into the playoffs once again.

And one NFL analyst believes it served as a harsh reminder about how much hard work is ahead for the Panthers to become a contender.

It was always going to be a tall order. The Panthers missed quarterback Bryce Young, and their offensive line injuries didn't exactly help. However, they were way behind in all phases. Buffalo's coaching staff knew exactly how to attack Carolina's weaknesses, and Canales had no response. It's not the end of the world, but these intricacies separate the contending teams from the also-rans.

Carolina Panthers' underlying flaws were exposed by the Bills, but the future remains bright

Enzo Flojo of Clutch Points believes the Panthers' loss exposed Carolina's fragility. It showcased their lack of legitimate depth and how much they need Young under center to be successful. There is still time to turn things around, but the underlying flaws are impossible to ignore.

"The Panthers looked like contenders just a week ago. Now they look like pretenders. Their 40-9 defeat to the Bills wasn’t just a loss. It was an exposure. The offense is fragile without [Bryce] Young, the defense can’t sustain pressure against top competition, and the depth issues are impossible to ignore. Carolina still has time to steady the ship, but this game felt like a harsh dose of truth." Enzo Flojo

Sometimes, the truth hurts. The Panthers were outmatched, overwhelmed, and outcoached. They are a couple of steps from making that jump to postseason consideration. Canales will know that, and general manager Dan Morgan will already be devising a strategy to improve the playing personnel further when the 2026 offseason arrives.

That's for the future. For now, fans will have to accept the Panthers for what they are: a team that can match anyone on their best day, but who are susceptible to the odd wayward performance now and again.

There have been many more positives than negatives this season, but it's still a rollercoaster. Taking the rough with the smooth and keeping the bigger picture in mind is key. Even so, for a franchise that's experienced almost nothing but abject failure since David Tepper bought the team from Jerry Richardson, there is legitimate hope for the future.

It's been a long time since fans could say that with any absolute confidence.