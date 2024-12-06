A'Shawn Robinson and 4 Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 14 at Eagles
By Dean Jones
Things have progressed encouragingly for the Carolina Panthers in recent weeks. They aren't winning all the time, but Dave Canales' squad is competitive. The head coach gets the most challenging measuring stick imaginable this weekend.
The Panthers face a daunting trip to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14. This is a stern test at the best of times, least of all considering Nick Sirianni's men are on a nine-game winning run and within touching distance of the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Carolina is double-digit underdogs across sportsbooks, and with good reason. The Eagles are running riot over anybody in their path after recovering from a difficult start. Canales must also navigate his team through the Lincoln Financial Field atmosphere, which is notoriously hostile and can prove complicated to run offenses effectively without meticulous preparation.
The pressure is all on the Eagles, but the Panthers need to walk out of this one with some semblance of respectability. With this in mind, here are five players firmly on the hot seat entering Week 14.
Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Week 14 at Eagles
A'Shawn Robinson - Carolina Panthers DL
There is one primary objective above all else for the Carolina Panthers. They must find a way to limit running back Saquon Barkley's influence to stand any chance of causing a monumental upset.
Barkley's been on a tear this season. He's running like a man possessed and could break the league's single-season rushing record with a similar pace down the stretch. Considering how porous the Panthers' run defense is, the former first-round pick will see this as an opportunity to enhance his NFL MVP chances with a dominant display on home soil.
A huge effort is needed from everyone. Barkley can turn the slightest creases into whopping gains in the blink of an eye. Pushing the pile and holding firm versus a stout Eagles offensive line is crucial.
If there was ever a time for A'Shawn Robinson to step up, it's now.
The veteran free-agent signing has underwhelmed overall this season. He's flashed moments of promise, but it's nowhere near consistent enough. That has to change this weekend against the league's most prolific running back.