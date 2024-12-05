Bryce Young and 4 Carolina Panthers improvements during 2024 resurgence
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are 3-9. They've lost two straight and will likely suffer another loss at the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14. And yet, fans are more optimistic about the future than ever.
It took time for everything to click. Head coach Dave Canales was dealt a rough hand through injuries earlier in the campaign. Establishing an improved culture took time, but he never wavered. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense coordinator is starting to see the fruits of his labor.
The Panthers won't win every game. They are devoid of talent in crucial areas and lack the necessary experience to come through in close contests. However, Canales' squad has proven over the last month that they can be competitive. This is not the same walkover that became the NFL's laughingstock under previous regimes.
That's why the team's long-suffering fanbase is clinging to it as a source of inspiration. Hope has been in short supply across the organization since David Tepper assumed ownership. This is slowly changing at long last.
With this in mind, here are five notable Panthers improvements during their recent 2024 resurgence. We'll start with the biggest one above all else.
Carolina Panthers improvements during 2024 resurgence
Bryce Young's growth
Bryce Young's progress since becoming the starting quarterback once again is the catalyst behind the Carolina Panthers' improved performance levels. Considering how bleak things looked for the signal-caller after his Week 3 benching, it's an astonishing turnaround.
Young didn't sulk when Dave Canales took him out of the firing line. He studied, took a deep breath away from the spotlight, and worked hard to enhance his craft. When the Panthers gave him another shot, he grasped it with both hands.
The Heisman Trophy winner looks like a different player. Young is no longer hesitant, displaying assurance in the pocket and exuding confidence that his teammates are feeding off. He's making smart decisions with the football and is coming through in high-pressure situations to further raise optimism.
This is exactly what the Panthers had in mind when they took Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He's gone from a trade candidate this offseason to potentially becoming the team's long-term answer under center. That's a testament to his high character and strong work ethic in the face of adversity.
Canales took a lot of heat for benching Young so soon into his head coaching tenure. As it turned out, this was the best thing that's happened to him as an NFL pro.