A'Shawn Robinson and 4 Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 14 at Eagles
By Dean Jones
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB
Chuba Hubbard's costly fumble in overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was not the sole reason the Carolina Panthers fell to defeat. It's also important for the player not to let this be his defining moment.
Hubbard's been a workhorse for the Panthers this season. He's shouldered the load and emerged as a long-term focal point. Carolina avoided any concerns about his future this spring by tying the former fourth-round selection out of Oklahoma State to a four-year extension. One mistake doesn't detract from his exceptional work throughout 2024.
The Philadelphia Eagles have a formidable defense capable of making things extremely difficult. Keeping Saquon Barkley off the field is the best way to restrict his influence. Controlling the clock and establishing the run is crucial. That's why Hubbard is under more pressure to produce the goods than most.
Philadelphia is ranked seventh league-wide, conceding 104.8 rushing yards per game. The Panthers might also be playing from behind if they cannot establish the run. Hubbard's performance will go a long way to determining the overall outcome.
Adam Thielen - Carolina Panthers WR
Adam Thielen's made a huge difference since coming back from injured reserve. He's the Panthers' most experienced wide receiver with the team's best hands by a considerable margin. It didn't take long for his already-developed chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young to flourish once again.
Thielen was phenomenal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He created separation at will, made a jaw-dropping catch in overtime that should have sealed victory, and caught a blistering touchdown grab from Young earlier in this contest. Had it not been for an egregious officiating call, it would have been even better.
The Panthers need Thielen to be at his brilliant best versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Bryce Young needs some early completions to quieten the crowd and get the offense into a rhythm. The former undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State needs to provide some calm amid the chaos in pursuit of keeping the chains moving.
It won't be easy for Thielen. He'll be up against the cornerback trio of Darius Slay, Quinyon Mitchell, and slot specialist Cooper DeJean. Coming out on top is a must given the lack of experience around him in a hostile environment.