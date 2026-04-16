Adam Thielen reveals what finally lit a fire under Bryce Young when it mattered most

It's easy to forget that things looked incredibly bleak for quarterback Bryce Young once upon a time. His first two years in the league were indifferent at best, and the Carolina Panthers cast even more doubt from outside by benching him just two games into head coach Dave Canales' tenure.

Then, the light switch came on. And one of his most prolific former targets lifted the lid on the spark that finally ignited Young when all hope was fading rapidly.

It wasn't easy for Young. He needed to display tremendous resolve to fight back from the brink. It's not perfect just yet, but the 2025 campaign represented the biggest positive imaginable. Confidence is growing, and the Panthers are starting to see the former Alabama standout as their future under center.

Adam Thielen pinpoints Bryce Young's persona shift as the catalyst behind Carolina Panthers' surge

During an appearance on the Ross Tucker Podcast, recently retired wide receiver Adam Thielen delved into the overlooked factors behind Young's revival.

The two-time Pro Bowler revealed that getting out of his comfort zone, becoming more extroverted, and being willing to lead from the front are key. That speaks to his maturity, adaptability, and self-reflection, which is why everyone in the building is now fully behind the signal-caller.

"He just realized after Year 1, Year 2, that he had to kind of be someone who maybe isn't the day-to-day Bryce Young. He had to be different to be successful as a team, as an offense. He has to be a little outgoing. He had to be outside of his comfort zone to really benefit the team.

"I didn't tell him that. He told me that. That's maturity. That's someone who cares and wants to do whatever it takes to help the team win. Anybody would ride with a guy like that."

This was a subtle shift, but it made a monumental difference.

It would have been easy for Young to go even more into his shell amid a turbulent start to his professional journey. Displaying this determination, becoming more vocal as a leader, and proving his worth when the stakes got high in games were enough to get everyone pulling in the same direction. And the improvements spoke for themselves.

General manager Dan Morgan will pick up Young's fifth-year option when they get back into the building. There is a chance for a much more lucrative financial commitment with another strong campaign. All signs are pointing up for the Heisman Trophy winner, but he will be taking absolutely nothing for granted.

The job is far from finished, but that's what makes Young's future outlook so exciting.