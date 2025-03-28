Analyst's praise confirms Panthers aced previously neglected area for growth

It's been an active offseason as expected for the Carolina Panthers. Dan Morgan wasted no time in improving the roster and filling critical holes. Some big money was spent, but one NFL analyst highlighted the less-heralded moves made by the general manager as the most pleasing aspect above all else.

Filling out the roster with valuable contributors separates the good teams from the also-rans. The Panthers were devoid of legitimate depth last season, especially on defense. Morgan rectified this problem with some shrewd incomings while also retaining important pieces to maintain some semblance of continuity.

Carolina looks better balanced right now. There is still a lot of hard work ahead, and Morgan admitted during his recent media availability that the Panthers weren't done by any stretch of the imagination. Even so, the foundations have been enhanced in phase two of the new regime's plan for growth.

Carolina Panthers praised for smaller moves to enhance roster in free agency

Benjamin Solak from ESPN commended the Panthers for some of the smaller moves made throughout a frantic recruitment period so far. The analyst highlighted running back Rico Dowdle and linebacker Christian Rozeboom as two newcomers who can play important roles. He also thought maintaining continuity on offense through cost-effective extensions leaves reason for encouragement.

"Christian Rozeboom is a great special-teamer who had some good film on defense for the Rams last season; running back Rico Dowdle broke out over the past six weeks of the season for the Cowboys; Brady Christensen, Cade Mays and Austin Corbett are good offensive line depth pieces to keep in the building. Even the slightly more expensive but minor signings of tight end Tommy Tremble and backup quarterback Andy Dalton strike me as good business. The Panthers rewarded internal competency and took stabs at young players who have flashed potential." Benjamin Solak

This is all part of Morgan's process. He wants to build properly and avoid the mistakes of previous regimes. The front-office leader also emphasized rewarding those who prove their worth. That represents a refreshing change of pace and brings a much-needed sense of stability where there was nothing but chaos previously.

There's a good chance Morgan can further strengthen the ranks before attention turns to on-field preparations. The Panthers have nine selections in the 2025 NFL Draft — seven of which are in the top 150. It's a prime opportunity to find immediate difference-makers and intriguing development pieces that could become something more with extra polish. If Carolina manages to navigate its picks effectively, head coach Dave Canales will fancy his chances of entering the NFC South title picture next time around.

Nobody is getting complacent. The Panthers made a good start and look stronger on paper. Morgan's strategy is on track despite a few hiccups along the way. What's important is maintaining the same focus and ensuring Canales has everything needed to build on the team's newly acquired momentum over the second half of 2024.

If the Panthers make strides next season, their role players need to fit into the changing culture and produce the goods when called upon. That's the backbone of every contending team, something Carolina has lacked on its gradual descent to rock bottom under David Tepper's ownership.

Hopefully, those painful memories are now a distant memory.

