Analyst touts shocking Panthers cut that makes more sense than you think

The Carolina Panthers are on the cusp of becoming a legitimate force. Reaching the playoffs and winning the NFC South after eight wins indicates this franchise is finally heading on the right path. Now, it's about kicking the project on to ensure head coach Dave Canales can build on this positivity.

General manager Dan Morgan plans to be more aggressive this offseason. He knows where the Panthers need to strengthen, and no stone will be left unturned in Carolina's quest to find the correct pieces. But with money still tight despite the larger-than-expected salary-cap hike, some additional sacrifices may be needed.

Not everyone currently under contract will be part of the team's future. Morgan and Canales will have some tough decisions to make, but they won't hesitate to do what's needed to strengthen Carolina's hopes of retaining its division crown.

NFL analyst believes Carolina Panthers could release Tommy Tremble this offseason

Alex Ballentine of The Bleacher Report highlighted a surprising cut candidate whose departure could be more tempting than fans think. The analyst didn't think Tommy Tremble's status with the club was set in stone by any stretch, and the savings involved could be better spent elsewhere.

"Tommy Tremble is a hard player to put a value on. He doesn't rack up receiving yards. But he was on the field for 60 percent of the offensive snaps and he provides some versatility with his ability to block in space. That being said, they can free up $6 million of his $8 million cap hit if they think he can be replaced on the cheap." Alex Ballentine

Tremble is entering the final year of his deal and counts $8 million against the cap next season. The 2021 third-round pick remains an outstanding blocker — both in-line and at the second level. His flashes in the passing game haven't been frequent enough, so his situation becomes more precarious if the Panthers acquire another tight end via free agency or the draft.

Mitchell Evans showed enough rookie promise to suggest more could be on the way. James Mitchell remains an unknown quantity, and the cupboard is relatively bare aside from that. It would be surprising to see Tremble cut loose, especially considering he's still just 25 years old. At the same time, nothing should be completely ruled out at this juncture.

Cutting Tremble would cost $2 million in dead money, while saving $6 million. There doesn't seem to be much chance of the Notre Dame product getting an extension ahead of time, so his future is almost entirely dependent on any tight-end acquisitions in the coming months.

This would be on the drastic side, but it makes a lot more sense if the Panthers can find an upgrade at some stage.