Analyst unleashes a powerful prediction shaping the Panthers' playoff dream

The Carolina Panthers are currently enjoying a bye week break before turning their attention to a crucial final four-game stretch of the campaign. And one NFL analyst believes no team will want to see them in the knockout rounds if they achieve this objective.

Head coach Dave Canales' squad is a genuine enigma. You never know what you're going to get from one week to the next, which makes it all the more exciting. But until they muster some legitimate consistency, it's hard to place them in the league's higher echelons.

Carolina is further ahead than even the brightest optimist envisaged. They have beaten some NFL heavyweights this season, but their lows are disastrous. That makes them dangerous and unpredictable in equal measure, especially if they manage to get over the hump and win the NFC South.

Carolina Panthers are a team nobody will want to see in the playoffs

Brett Kollmann from Underdog Fantasy wants to see the Panthers make the postseason. The analyst thought they were finding their identity at the best time. They are also fighting with everything, and quarterback Bryce Young's ability to come through in the clutch makes them an upset candidate if playoff football were secured.

"I really respect this Panthers style, because they know what they are. They know that they're not going to get chunk plays. They know that if they turn it over, they're screwed. If you make them bleed, they're okay with that. They will drown you in a pool of their own blood, as long as you die first. That is their mantra, and it works. I really hope we get to see the Panthers in the playoffs. I find their chaos so endearing, and I know that teams don't want to see them in there. Again, you're playing with fire. You give them one extra possession, you're playing with fire. You could lose very, very easily." Brett Kollmann

It's a tale as old as time around the NFL. When a team gets hot just before the playoffs, shocking results follow. Getting there will be the challenging part for Carolina. But if they do, they'll be playing with house money and not fear anyone in their path.

Plus, winning the division means a home tie in the wild-card round. The opposition will be tough, with two NFC West clubs set to fill the spots, but the Panthers have a decent record at Bank of America Stadium this season. That will hopefully provide enough to be more competitive.

The Panthers are on the correct path, regardless of how things unfold from here. But if they can clinch the NFC South and secure their place in the postseason, watch out.