Who are the announcers for Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers today?

It's been another disappointing season for the Carolina Panthers. They get the chance to end their home slate on a high this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dave Canales won't want his squad to go out with a whimper. The head coach saw real progress in the five games leading into their Week 15 contest against the Dallas Cowboys. This newly acquired momentum came to an abrupt halt, which represented a rude awakening in terms of how much hard work is ahead for Dan Morgan and his staff throughout the offseason.

The Panthers need to bounce back. Things won't be easy versus the Cardinals, who are 7-7 and still harbor hopes of making the postseason with a strong finish and other results going their way.

It's a big challenge for the Panthers. This bears more significance for their league-worst run defense, who have their work cut out versus the backfield tandem of quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Conner. How they cope will go a long way to determining the overall outcome.

Carolina fans could use something to cheer before they bid farewell to the Panthers' home fixtures until the 2025 season. That's the least they deserve after being forced to watch a subpar product more often than not once again.

That should be enough to keep the players motivated, even though they've probably got half an eye on their offseason plans and a much-needed vacation.

Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers game details

Date: Sunday, December 22

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

TV channel: FOX

Who are the announcers for Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 16?

Carolina's final home game of the 2024 season is being shown live on FOX. There's been some debate about how much of North Carolina will see the contest after a broadcasting map revealed that half the region — including the Raleigh area — will have the Washington Commanders' clash with the Philadelphia Eagles as their option.

That's a sign of the times, in all honesty. But those who do get to watch the game will have Chris Myers handling play-by-play duties. Mark Schlereth is set to provide his thoughts on the big plays throughout.

Jen Hale is working on the sidelines, getting interviews with the two head coaches, and keeping everyone informed of any disappointing injuries that could occur.

This weekend's clash is also being broadcast on Sports USA Radio. Ted Robinson is on play-by-play, with former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera returning to Charlotte in an analyst capacity.

Who is the referee for Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 16?

Adrian Hill and his officiating team will be in charge of proceedings in Week 16. Let's hope there are no contentious incidents, the game has a decent flow, and the Panthers can dig deep to claim their fourth victory of the campaign.

