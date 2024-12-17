Dave Canales' inner confidence stifled after Carolina Panthers regression

For the first time in two years, the Carolina Panthers were a favorite. After impressive outings against three of the best teams in football, the tides were turning.

The rest of the league was catching on to the idea that the Bryce Young-led team might have an optimistic future. When the Panthers; offense seemed to be headed in the right direction, the unit hit a wall in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Many of the woes from the past two seasons resurfaced. The Panthers were out-coached in all phases en route to a crushing loss at Bank of America Stadium.

The offensive line struggled. The Panthers surrendered six sacks and Young was hit 10 times. After looking like a franchise left tackle at times this season, Ikem Ekwonu floundered at the worst possible time.

Dave Canales' play calling is called into question again

They did not protect their quarterback, but neither did the coach. Even when the game was manageable, Canales abandoned the run.

"That’s the story of the game. And so we addressed the group: ‘That’s not the brand of football we want to play.’ We gotta take care of the ball so we can be balanced, so we can continue to mix our runs and passes in offensively, and then defensively get them into more passing situations. So a really challenging day for us." Dave Canales via The Charlotte Observer

Pro Bowl-caliber running back Chuba Hubbard was limited to 10 carries on the day. Instead of sticking with what has worked this season, the Panthers coach folded.

Once the opposing defense generates momentum, Canales flips his approach. He abandons the run and favors a near-lateral passing attack that inhibits the team from moving the chains. A display of play calling that is central to some of the team’s ugliest losses this season.

Still, the coach has shown signs of immense growth. He recognizes these destructive patterns in himself and his players. Instead of caving after turning the ball over, he acknowledges that they need to triumph over adversity. They need to stick with the brand of football that has led to their success this season.

“We have to be able to say, ‘OK, this thing happened, we just have to reset and just get back to our football,” said the head coach.

Bryce Young's poor performance leaves Dave Canales stoical

Canales has not lost faith in his quarterback. Micah Parsons and the Cowboys' defense left the Heisman Trophy winner shaken. He struggled at times to hold on to the football and made some questionable throws.

Canales feels his performance is an aberration. It does not jeopardize the former Alabama standout’s role as starting quarterback. Despite the setbacks, the coach-quarterback duo still have confidence in each other.

The Panthers quarterback has earned a mulligan. Even the best teams in the league fail to execute. For Canales, the turnovers were the greatest obstacle.

"The biggest part of it is just the ball security. Making sure that we end the down with the ball. As long as we have the ball, we can manage it. If it’s a sack, it’s a sack, we can figure out what to do next. But when we have those turnovers, and we flip the field and give them 10 points, it does make it more difficult. It doesn’t make it impossible, but it does make it more challenging." Dave Canales via The Charlotte Observer

Over the next few weeks, the Panthers have some favorable matchups. Carolina's offense will have an opportunity to end the season on a high note.

Although the team is far removed from playoff contention, the remaining games are pivotal to those looking to inspire confidence and secure long-term futures with the team. That goes for Canales, too.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis