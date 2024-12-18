Carolina Panthers vs. Cardinals early odds and prediction for Week 16 game

Things didn't go well for the Carolina Panthers last weekend. They were favored for the first time in two years but soundly beaten by the Dallas Cowboys on home soil. Head coach Dave Canales will demand a positive response from his players as the curtain comes down on their 2024 regular-season engagements at Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers have just three wins on the season. They might have shown progress in close losses versus playoff contenders, but the record doesn't lie. One last big effort is needed to ensure the team's long-suffering fanbase leaves with some semblance of positivity from another underwhelming campaign.

The Arizona Cardinals stand in their way. Jonathan Gannon's men are 7-7 with hopes to secure either the NFC West title or a wildcard berth. Their margin for error is long gone, so the Panthers will be looking to play the role of spoiler once again.

Always the bridesmaid and never the bride — for now anyway. But if the Panthers can pick up some positive results before the offseason, it'll bring fresh hope that things are trending in the right direction at long last.

Carolina Panthers vs. Cardinals early odds for Week 16

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 4.5-point underdogs against the Cardinals in Week 16. This is more familiar territory for Carolina, who couldn't live up to the favorite tag last time out versus the Cowboys.

Carolina +4.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Arizona -4.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Anyone wishing to wager the Panthers' money line can get odds of +176 currently (bet $100 to win $176). The Cardinals are favored to enhance their playoff aspirations on the road at -210 (bet $210 to win $100).

FanDuel Sportsbook is expecting an entertaining contest at Bank of America Stadium with the over/under set at 46.5 points.

Over 46.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Under 46.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Carolina Panthers vs. Cardinals prediction for Week 16

The Panthers aren't playing for anything after finally being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. However, this is a constant assessment for those in power before a critical 2025 offseason.

Players can either hurt or hinder their chances of an extended stay over the next three games. Not having any expectations on their shoulders should allow them to perform with a sense of freedom. This must also come with Canales being more aggressive and trusting his squad to execute assignments effectively.

All the pressure is on Arizona. They are still in playoff contention and know any fluffed lines at this stage would end that instantly. The Cardinals have enough quality to make things extremely difficult for the Panthers. This all comes down to whether they can overcome the jitters.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers win

Providing the Panthers bounce back and show the correct resolve after an embarrassing defeat last time out, they have a shot in this one. The fact it's the final home game of the campaign should be enough to give every player the motivation needed to gain a positive result.

