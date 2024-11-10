Who are the announcers and referees for NY Giants vs. Carolina Panthers today?
By Dean Jones
It's an early start for Carolina Panthers fans this weekend for their only stand-alone game of the 2024 season. Their disastrous campaign last time out resulted in a primetime snub from media outlets, so the team's international fixture is a chance to show the entire NFL audience that things are heading in the right direction.
Dave Canales is keen to focus firmly on football and nothing more despite the increased festivities associated with the contest. The Panthers have some extra confidence after beating the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Week 9. It's also worth remembering that they remain 2-7 and rooted among the NFL's bottom feeders.
Fans have been soaking in the atmosphere and delicacies Munich has to offer throughout the week. Former players such as Steve Smith Sr., Thomas Davis, Jake Delhomme, Luke Kuechly, and Julius Peppers also made the trip. But for Canales and his playing personnel, it's all business.
The New York Giants have the same record as Carolina with serious questions about the future of quarterback Daniel Jones. Not having wide receiver Darius Slayton is a big blow to the troubled signal-caller, who's found life difficult without the prolific presence of running back Saquon Barkley to depend upon.
Carolina must be wary of the Giants' exceptional defensive front. Dexter Lawrence II is the league's best nose tackle. Azeez Olujari is a productive edge threat. There's also the presence of ex-Panthers star Brian Burns to factor into the equation.
Burns will be eager to impress after having his contract situation managed abysmally by the previous regime in Carolina. The Panthers will have to nullify his threat without former first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu, which leaves Brady Christensen manning the blindside for a second straight week.
It won't be easy. At the same time, the Panthers have nothing to fear if everyone executes their assignments effectively.
NY Giants vs. Carolina Panthers game details
- Date: Sunday, November 10
- Time: 9.30 a.m. ET
- Venue: Allianz Arena (Munich, Germany)
Who are the announcers for NY Giants vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 10?
Sunday morning's game will be shown live on the NFL Network. They are sending their big guns to Germany for the encounter, with Rich Eisen working play-by-play duties and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner providing expert analysis as things happen.
Jamie Erdahl and Sara Walsh will be on the sidelines, getting interviews with coaches and providing injury updates throughout.
Who is the referee for NY Giants vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 10?
Shawn Hochuli and his team will be tasked with keeping everything under control at the Allianz Arena in Germany. Let's hope the contest has a decent flow and there are no controversial incidents that take away from the overall occasion.