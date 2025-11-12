Ascending Panthers star's promising momentum screeches to abrupt halt

The Carolina Panthers have seen their linebacking corps make improvements after defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero switched responsibilities with his starting duo. Now, the progressive play-caller will be forced to pivot again to compensate for a disappointing injury at the worst possible time.

Second-year general manager Dan Morgan saw something in Trevin Wallace that others didn't at No. 72 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. It was a slow burn, but placing the green dot responsibilities on the second-level presence took his game to entirely new heights.

This is a challenge Wallace relished. He has complete command of the schematic concepts, and his communication skills are much improved. The Kentucky product looks like he belongs, and a long career in Carolina could be in the offing if the same trend continues.

Carolina Panthers will be without Trevin Wallace against the Falcons

Now, this momentum has come screeching to an abrupt halt. Wallace won't play in Carolina's pivotal Week 11 road showdown against the Atlanta Falcons with a shoulder injury. Dave Canales stated he was week-to-week, but the Panthers are right to err on the side of caution.

The head coach also hinted that Claudin Cherelus would start in his place. Not exactly ideal in the face of Falcons running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London, but the Panthers will have to make the best out of a bad situation.

Wallace's absence will probably mean Christian Rozeboom gets the green dot back. He's been much more effective without it, so it's worth monitoring whether these raised tasks deny him the freedom fans have seen in recent weeks.

The Falcons will be gunning for revenge. They were bitterly stung by being shut out by the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium earlier this season, and head coach Raheem Morris is also looking to end a deeply concerning four-game slide with his future in doubt. The stakes couldn't be much higher, with the loser all but out of the NFC South title picture for good measure.

It's an all-hands-on-deck situation for the Panthers. Wallace's rapid ascent brought the intensity and urgency Evero needed for his defense when it mattered most. And this is yet another stumbling block for Carolina to overcome in a must-win contest.

Hopefully, Wallace won't be out for too long. Until then, it's up to Cherelus, Rozeboom, and anyone else who gets their number called by Evero to step up and fill the void.

Otherwise, the repercussions will be catastrophic.