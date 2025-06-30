Panthers sitting on a gold mine with breakout star ready to take over in 2025

The Carolina Panthers' success at the linebacker position has been a core component behind the team's accomplishments throughout franchise history. That's unfortunately not been the case in recent years.

Luke Kuechly's retirement hit the franchise like a sledgehammer. The Panthers haven't been the same since. The constant health struggles of Shaq Thompson, coupled with Frankie Luvu's departure to the Washington Commanders, meant things were worse than ever in 2024.

It was a big reason behind their demise. However, a glimmer of light emerged from the doom and gloom.

The Panthers asked Trevin Wallace to do more than originally expected as a rookie. Thompson went down with a torn Achilles in the fourth game, and there was nobody else remotely capable of filling the void. The former Kentucky star was thrust into a starting role alongside Josey Jewell in a genuine sink-or-swim scenario.

Trevin Wallace has a good chance to become a core part of Carolina Panthers' long-term plans

There were moments when Wallace endured the expected baptism of fire. However, the flashes he displayed at the defensive second level left reasons for encouragement before a disappointing injury ended his campaign ahead of time.

Wallace needed surgery to repair a shoulder complication. All signs point to a full recovery, and he participated in Carolina's offseason program. It should be full steam ahead for training camp, where there is a legitimate opening for the 2024 third-round pick to firmly establish himself.

The Panthers didn't do much to strengthen their linebacker corps this offseason. Thompson left and was replaced by Christian Rozeboom. That's about it, which represents a supreme vote of confidence from those in power around Wallace's progression.

There is some work ahead for Wallace, especially against the run. He was around the football consistently en route to 64 tackles, but his anticipation and angles need to improve. He's a lot better in coverage, which is a solid foundation from which to build, and his ability as a pass-rusher on blitzes should be utilized by Ejiro Evero with a more prolific front five to depend upon.

Wallace is going under the radar, which is fine by him. The defensive acquisitions, draft picks, and quarterback Bryce Young's resurgence are taking center stage for now. But don't be surprised if the second-year pro manages to become a surprise that most people don't see coming.

It could go the other way, but Dan Morgan sees something in Wallace. Considering his knowledge of the linebacker position, he should be trusted fully until further notice.

