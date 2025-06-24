Panthers veteran played silent role in Frankie Luvu’s controversial departure

The Carolina Panthers lost Frankie Luvu to the Washington Commanders in 2024 free agency. His inspirational influence on and off the field was sorely missed as Ejiro Evero's defense put together a historical campaign for all the wrong reasons.

And some fresh intel hints that one Panthers veteran helped Luvu successfully achieve his exit strategy from Carolina.

Most fans thought the Panthers would prioritize Luvu's extension to prevent him from leaving. He became an integral part of the team's plans, but Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis reportedly waited too long to make him an acceptable offer. The Commanders had thrown their hat in the ring by then, and the linebacker's mind was made up.

Commanders received glowing reference from Shaq Thompson about Frankie Luvu

Washington team writer Zach Selby dropped a new tidbit when discussing Luvu's phenomenal impact on the Commanders. He revealed that before Adam Peters took the plunge, the former undrafted free agent received a glowing recommendation from none other than Shaq Thompson.

Others also gave this potential transaction their seal of approval, which is all the Commanders needed to hear.

"The Commanders signed Luvu, who received ringing endorsements from Bobby Wagner and former teammate Shaq Thompson, with the belief that he was ready to take the next step in his development. Luvu said the Commanders could put him anywhere in their defense, and they did exactly that, mostly to utilize his athleticism as a blitzer." Zach Selby

Thompson should have been fighting tooth and nail to keep Luvu in Carolina. But this also makes it clear his head had been turned by the Commanders' ambitious project.

Things worked out pretty well for Luvu. He repaid the faith shown in him by Washington, emerging as the beating heart of the Commanders' defense quickly. He was dominant from start to finish, earning second-team All-Pro honors as a result of his phenomenal efforts.

The Panthers didn't fare nearly as well. Thompson got hurt again, and Carolina moved on from the respected leader this offseason. Josey Jewell and Trevin Wallace were solid if not spectacular, but neither compared to Luvu.

Everyone has moved on. The fact that Thompson helped Luvu with a switch away from Carolina was surprising in some ways. But Morgan and Tilis dragging their feet on an extension represents the most telling factor behind his disappointing departure.

And the Panthers have been paying for it ever since.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis