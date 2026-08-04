Bears' crushing summer blow hands Panthers a golden Week 1 opening

The Carolina Panthers will look to make an early regular-season statement when they host the Chicago Bears to kick off proceedings. And an unfortunate development with the NFC North club improved their chances without lifting a finger.

Coby Bryant was among the Bears' marquee additions this offseason. The gifted safety was expected to play a key role this season after his big-money move, but he will now have to wait a little longer after a hyperextended knee, bone bruise, and small fracture will keep him out for 8-10 weeks.

This means Bryant won't be on the field at Bank of America Stadium when Chicago comes to town. And after some key members of the Bears' secondary left the organization this offseason, this could be something for the Panthers to exploit.

Carolina Panthers won't have to deal with safety Coby Bryant in Week 1

The Panthers' offense is expected to reach a different level this season. It's arguably the best supporting cast quarterback Bryce Young has ever had, though they are dealing with long-term issues with right tackle Taylor Moton, wide receiver Chris Brazzell II, and left tackle Ikem Ekwonu. Even so, there is more than enough firepower to make strides now that offensive coordinator Brad Idzik is calling plays.

Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are a prolific 1-2 punch at receiver. Carolina has the same in Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks at running back. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis are a dominant guard tandem, and the likes of Xavier Legette and John Metchie III could also feature heavily.

If the tight end room can make the desired strides, this could be a highly productive offense even without some influential figures.

Chicago's summer blow means the Panthers won't have to worry about Bryant's presence on the defensive back end in Week 1, which is only going to help. He was a revelation for the Seattle Seahawks last season en route to a dominant Super Bowl triumph. This got him a decent payday in Chicago, with a three-year, $40 million deal enough to secure his services.

Not bad for a fourth-round pick who came into the league with some real concerns to alleviate.

Bryant is an outstanding player — a difference-maker at all three levels of the field. The Panthers still have some significant obstacles to overcome in Week 1, but his absence doesn't hurt. Whether head coach Dave Canales' squad can capitalize on it is something else entirely.

But the Panthers have a shot at getting their campaign off on the front foot; make no mistake about that.