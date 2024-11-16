Beat writer touts Carolina Panthers QB options if Bryce Young experiment fails
By Dean Jones
Winning two consecutive games before the bye week gave everyone associated with the Carolina Panthers a huge lift. But they still find themselves in a precarious situation at 3-7 with a testing schedule following the extended rest period.
One of the biggest conundrums facing those in power centers on the quarterback position. Bryce Young's recent improvements since being reintroduced into the starting lineup leave reasons for encouragement. However, head coach Dave Canales remains reluctant to make a long-standing commitment to the player.
It makes sense to give Young a good run in the team. He's growing in confidence and everyone in the locker room is fully behind the signal-caller again. Couple this with the Panthers not having much to play for other than pride, and the decision almost makes itself.
What comes after that is less certain.
All options are on the table. This regime has no sentimental attachment to Young. Unless the former Alabama star leaves no doubt, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Panthers go in a different direction.
Beat writer speculates Carolina Panthers' quarterback plans in 2025
This was a topic discussed by Joe Person of The Athletic. The beat writer thought Carolina could go with a veteran bridge and draft a quarterback - naming Miami's star prospect Cam Ward specifically - if Young doesn't meet expectations. Another touted possibility was Justin Fields, who the Panthers ignored in the 2021 NFL Draft in favor of cornerback Jaycee Horn.
"Dave Canales wasn’t in Charlotte when the Panthers drafted [Bryce] Young, and there are signs he’s not sold on him. When Young led back-to-back wins over New Orleans and the Giants — matching his win total from his rookie season — Canales declined to immediately name him the starter for the following game. So it wouldn’t be surprising if [Andy] Dalton is behind center again, with Canales and the other decision-makers gauging whether the 37-year-old could be a bridge in 2025. Canales also has ties to [Geno] Smith and [Russell] Wilson if either becomes available. The Panthers could draft Cam Ward, who’s starring for GM Dan Morgan’s alma mater, Miami, and bring in someone like Justin Fields as a bridge."- Joe Person, The Athletic
This is speculation right now. Young is on a week-to-week audition for the job. Canales has shown his ruthless tendencies by benching the quarterback after just two games. He also reportedly remains curious about what Dalton could bring beyond the 2024 campaign for some unknown reason.
Young is starting to win people around. He's not the finished article just yet, but his production has come on leaps and bounds after being taken out of the firing line. If the same trend continues when the opposition gets much tougher, Canales and general manager Dan Morgan could decide to give him the 2025 season and strengthen other position groups.
That's arguably the best-case scenario, but it could go either way.
The margin for error remains razor-thin where Young is concerned. Keeping the same mentality, executing the scheme effectively, and coming through in key situations will keep Dalton on the sideline and potentially get him a reprieve.
Considering how things looked for the Heisman Trophy winner after Week 2, that would be a significant accomplishment. Whether it becomes reality or not is another matter.