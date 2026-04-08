Breaking down Panthers' toughest wide receiver call during the 2026 NFL Draft

Wide receiver is one of the Carolina Panthers' most important needs heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. While depth is not an issue, the offense lacks a dynamic playmaker to go alongside Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.

Two wide receiver prospects are the most discussed names for the Panthers with the No. 19 overall selection in the draft: Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. and Texas A&M's KC Concepcion. Both are similar in what they could provide for Bryce Young and the offense, but in which areas are they superior to each other?

We take a closer look by analyzing key traits for a wide receiver to compare and contrast Cooper and Concepcion: route running, releases, yard-after-catch (YAC), ball skills, and run blocking, which are important traits for Panthers receivers under Dave Canales and Brad Idzik.

Let's begin.

Is Omar Cooper Jr. or KC Concepcion better for the Carolina Panthers at No. 19?

Route running ability

Advantage: KC Concepcion

Cooper has an impressive toolkit in this area. His ability to create smooth tempo and pacing within his routes, the hip sink to break smoothly at the top of route stems, the deceptiveness of subtle fakes and movements to create separation, and the start-stop ability to be an effective double-move winner.

However, Cooper did run a limited route tree at Indiana and could clean up some obvious wasted movements that can disrupt his own timing between the pass-catcher and quarterback.

Concepcion, on the other hand, combines ample athleticism in his routes, maintaining acceleration through the route and out of his breaks, using deceptive lean and rocker steps to force defensive backs away from the stem. His fluid hips and sharp, violent cuts, combined with terrific short-area quickness, burst, and lateral agility, make him a consistent winner at all three levels.

Releases

Advantage: KC Concepcion

Concepcion may not have the physicality to overcome more physical and longer defenders at the line of scrimmage. However, what he does do to overcome this deficiency is what makes him such a terrific player in this area.

He does an excellent job of evading jams with short-area quickness and burst at the line to stack and keep himself clean. Concepcion's hands are always active here to swipe away two-handed jams that pair his burst to create separation quickly and early in the repetition.

Cooper has similar issues to Concepcion, but lacks the high-end quickness and explosiveness off the line of scrimmage. While he may have the footwork to beat soft-press, he lacks the overall strength to beat bigger press defenders. There would be more trust in Concepcion to play all three receiver positions (X/Z/slot) than in Cooper.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Yards after the catch

Advantage: Push

It's hard to make a true comparison, as both are effective and great after the catch in their own respects. Cooper has the short-area quickness and burst to win in tight quarters, but will also turn into a running back in space with pure vision, excellent contact balance, and enough open-field acceleration to generate massive plays in the passing game.

Concepcion wins with more explosiveness and pure speed in space once the ball is in his hands. He will split defenders and destroy tackle angles, all while showcasing incredible twitch and elusiveness to be a dangerous playmaker downfield.

Ball skills

Advantage: Omar Cooper Jr.

This is an obvious advantage in Cooper's case. Concepcion lacks the length to expand his catch radius while having issues with drops in each of the past couple of seasons and a 10.3 percent drop rate in 2025.

The biggest issue Concepcion has at the catch point is short-arming the grab and poor fundamentals. He will look to clap at the ball rather than let it come to him with the diamond technique. Otherwise, there are some strong moments of tough catches on tape, showcasing the ability to adjust to the ball in the air and track it well, especially on back-shoulder fades.

Cooper has had some drops on his tape, but not to a worse extent. He is a reliable pass-catcher with strong concentration, to pair with terrific tracking skills and good body control at the catch point, allowing him to adjust on the fly or work the sideline for tough grabs. Cooper works well in contested situations and will win a jump ball here or there.

Run blocking

Advantage: Omar Cooper Jr.

Cooper's stockier frame and impressive strength allow him to play with proper technique and seal off defenders on the perimeter when runners get to his backside. He has shown, at times, the ability to drive defensive backs away from the play, opening a lane for the running back on outside or off-tackle runs.

Concepcion's effort in this regard is commendable and should be noted, but he does not have the requisite play strength to be an effective blocker, despite his great effort in these situations.

The verdict

Between these two receivers, it comes down to personal preference. Based on my draft board and evaluations, Concepcion is a better player due to his high-level route running and releases, which pair perfectly with his athleticism and quickness in space. Paired with the explosiveness and speed to win after the catch and as a return specialist, he is arguably the better fit.

However, sometimes speed isn't always what is needed. Cooper's skill set could be more favorable, especially at the catch point, with more reliable hands, as general manager Dan Morgan and the Panthers' offensive staff could be wary of the drop rate.

Either way, the Panthers would be getting wide receivers who would bring unique skill sets and a dynamic element to the offense that has lacked over the years. They can't go wrong with either player.