Browns pour kerosene onto offseason powder keg with former Panthers WR

The Carolina Panthers removed veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the equation before things spiraled. After completely botching his contract year, the wide receiver has been handed one final chance to resurrect his floundering career.

Johnson was Carolina's marquee trade acquisition last offseason. The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't ask for much in return, which should have been the first warning sign. A promising start didn't last long when the Panthers started losing. Frustrations began to build, and general manager Dan Morgan shipped the Pro Bowl pass-catcher to the Baltimore Ravens for nothing more than a Day 3 pick swap.

That looks like a decent return now, as strange as that is to say. Johnson's time with the Ravens was short-lived. Things weren't much better when he joined the Houston Texans. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the former Toledo standout in pursuit of a lucrative new deal. Simply put, he blew the chance at millions.

Former Panthers WR Diontae Johnson gets one final chance with the Browns

Just when all hope seemed lost for Johnson, the Cleveland Browns offered him an olive branch. The dysfunctional AFC North squad has been in the headlines a lot in recent days, with everything from trading the No. 2 pick to drafting two quarterbacks — one of them being Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round to end his dramatic slide.

Perhaps the last year has humbled Johnson. But this looks like the Browns are pouring kerosene onto an offseason powder keg.

Cleveland already has a No. 1 wideout in Jerry Jeudy. Johnson isn't shy in letting his feelings be known when targets aren't in plentiful supply. Considering the questions that the Browns have at football's most important position, the wideout could make things even more awkward if the football isn't in the right place.

Maybe Johnson has seen the error of his ways and will be a good teammate, avoiding distraction to become a surprising part of the team's plans. This is also the last chance saloon for the player. Any further friction or underperformance will undoubtedly see the entire league shun him entirely.

As for the Panthers? They are moving forward with a solid young core and a prolific veteran in Adam Thielen steering them on the right path. This was always the best-case scenario, but it just happened quicker than anticipated after Johnson's relationship with the franchise soured quickly.

It'll be interesting to see how Johnson fares in Cleveland. But the signs are not exactly promising based on recent history.

