Bryce Young and 4 Panthers who galvanized their careers under Dave Canales

Dave Canales came into the Carolina Panthers as a confident, enthusiastic presence who represented a breath of fresh air for this downtrodden organization. Most analysts thought this promotion came too soon. But for once, team owner David Tepper got ahead of the game.

Canales installed belief. He raised the standard and improved the locker room culture. The progressive play-caller wasn't afraid to make bold decisions when needed and kept morale high through the good times and bad.

It took a while for things to click as expected. The Panthers went 1-7 over their first eight games and people began to wonder whether Canales could spark life into this franchise. Once the penny dropped, everything improved.

Things weren't perfect, especially on defense. However, the notable improvements over the second half of 2024 left fans bullish about the future with Canales leading the charge.

Even when the Panthers were going through a torrid run of results, Canales' positivity never wavered. He believed that his methods would bear fruit eventually. The fact Carolina secured five wins and was competitive against some top-level teams — two of which are competing for the Super Bowl — represented the biggest boost imaginable.

Several individuals benefitted greatly from Canales' presence throughout the campaign. With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who galvanized their careers under his guidance in 2024.

We'll start with quarterback Bryce Young.

Carolina Panthers players who galvanized their careers under Dave Canales

Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB

Dave Canales was hired with one big objective in mind. His previous work with struggling quarterbacks came in for significant praise. The Carolina Panthers wanted this to continue with Bryce Young.

Young's rookie campaign became a proverbial car crash. Nobody had a clue how to properly develop the signal-caller. The supporting cast was subpar at best. His confidence waned and the Panthers needed to take drastic action.

Canales tried valiantly to pick Young off the canvas. When the same problems emerged, the coach took extreme measures by benching the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft after just two games.

This came in for criticism, which didn't come as a shock. Canales trusted the decision and had the support of general manager Dan Morgan and team owner David Tepper. It allowed Young to breathe, learn away from the spotlight, and get back to loving the game.

Nobody gave up on Young despite what those in the national media would have you believe. When the Heisman Trophy winner got the chance to start again, he was ready.

Young performed well. He looked poised, regaining the belief of fans and teammates along the way. Canales took a lot of heat for removing him from the lineup, but it turned out to be a franchise-altering masterstroke.