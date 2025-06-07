Bryce Young collapse could plunge Panthers back into NFL purgatory

The Carolina Panthers will only go as far as Bryce Young takes them in 2025. Dan Morgan made improvements to the roster, but this is a quarterback-driven league for a reason.

Young made encouraging progress upon returning to the starting lineup over the second half of 2024. That didn't stop one NFL analyst from putting forth a nightmare scenario that would plunge the Panthers back into league purgatory.

Carolina Panthers cannot afford Bryce Young to take a step back in 2025

Brad Gagnon from The Bleacher Report outlined one potentially detrimental element to the season for every NFL franchise. He centered the Panthers' situation firmly on Young's possible regression and Carolina doing just enough to put itself out of the running for one of the top quarterback prospects in 2026.

"Regression from third-year QB Bryce Young in a make-or-break season, but just enough wins in a bad division to keep them from landing a prime draft pick." Brad Gagnon

This is a glass-half-empty outlook, one everyone associated with the Panthers will hope doesn't come to fruition.

They invested heavily in Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. They saw enough in the former Alabama standout to build around him this offseason. There is stability and scheme familiarity for the first time. A more balanced roster, thanks to some substantial defensive investments, is something else that should serve the Heisman Trophy winner well.

Of course, it could go wrong. But optimism is higher than ever that Young can take another surge and become a legitimate weapon for the Panthers to depend upon long-term as a franchise-caliber option under center. Regression is not an option.

The ramifications will be severe if Young cannot prove his worth. Carolina's faith must be repaid. There's a different aura around the quarterback these days. That will count for nothing if he cannot raise his consistency and become the player everyone thought following a memorable college campaign with the Crimson Tide.

Nobody is thinking about replacing Young right now. They are firmly focused on helping the popular figure excel moving forward. His rollercoaster NFL journey so far has built character, and he came out on the other end smiling. Now, it's about kicking on to another level.

The foundation has been laid for Young. Capitalizing on it is crucial en route to silencing his doubters for good.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis