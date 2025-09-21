Bryce Young delivers a clear message to self-destructing Panthers star

There is some concern about Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette's availability in Week 3. But if he does suit up against the Atlanta Falcons, there remains faith in the building that he can bounce back in the face of significant adversity.

He is dealing with a hamstring injury that has restricted him in practice. Legette is clamoring to play, but head coach Dave Canales won't risk him unless he is satisfied with his movements and explosiveness.

Time will tell on that. Legette is going through some turmoil to begin the campaign, so taking him out of the firing line is a legitimate possibility if he isn't at 100 percent. Regardless of whether he plays or not, quarterback Bryce Young's clear message of faith represents a huge confidence boost at the right time.

Bryce Young has supreme faith in Xavier Legette as Carolina Panthers struggle

Although Young and Legette haven't been on the same page this season, the signal-caller's excitement about the future hasn't wavered. He knows how tirelessly the South Carolina product is working to change the narrative. That's only increased confidence that he can claw his way back from some early career setbacks.

"I have all the confidence in the world in him; he's a great player. He's going to be great for us. He's a huge part of this offense. It's not any sort of like wavering, any sort of—there's nothing like that. I'm excited for this week. I'm excited for the weeks following for him. I see how hard he works. I see how much he cares. I see the person and the player that he is, and I'm grateful that he's part of the unit. So, yeah, I have all the confidence in the world in him." Bryce Young via Panthers.com

Legette has all the athletic intangibles one could want in a productive wide receiver. Things just haven't clicked so far, which stems from a lack of confidence, inability to create separation, and hesitancy where once there was nothing but supreme conviction. Until these things change, the wideout will continue to receive harsh criticism.

Everyone's had an opinion on Legette in recent days. Steve Smith Sr. came to his defense. Cam Newton urged the pass-catcher to raise his focus and ignore the outside noise. The No. 32 pick in 2024 believes a turnaround is imminent. And once it arrives, he expects it to bring long-term prosperity.

Young still believes in Legette. His teammates and coaches have thrown their support behind the wideout this week. But at some point, he must repay this faith.

If he plays in Week 3, Legette will be under a bigger microscope than ever before. He needs to step up accordingly.

