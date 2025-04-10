Bryce Young issues complacency warning to Panthers' teammates (and he's right)

The Carolina Panthers made some impressive strides over the second half of 2024. This coincided with quarterback Bryce Young's remarkable resurgence once reinstalled into the starting lineup.

That was immensely encouraging. But the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft doesn't want standards to slip.

All hope seemed lost for Young once upon a time. His confidence was shaken beyond measure as a rookie. When the same trend continued over the opening two games, head coach Dave Canales took the brave (and bold) decision to bench the Heisman Trophy winner.

This brought a positive response from Young. In the 20 games he started after returning to the starting fold, the Panthers went 4-6. He completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 2,104 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions. The Alabama graduate also added 223 rushing yards and five scores on the ground.

Better than any statistic was Young's enhanced demeanor. He was confident, poised, and motivated. He trusted his offensive line and had conviction where once there was nothing but hesitancy. The swagger returned, and teammates willingly followed him into battle.

Young went from a potential draft bust to a franchise-caliber presence. It's a complete turnaround in the player's outlook. But he also knows this counts for nothing unless this can be built upon next season.

Bryce Young wants Carolina Panthers' 2024 growth to become something more

Carolina's signal-caller wants the new standard to remain. Young acknowledged this is a year-to-year league and is keen to make sure complacency doesn't creep in. The Panthers grew as the season went on, but they only won five games. There is a lot of hard work ahead, and the player is confident his teammates can keep responding en route to further good fortunes.

"For me, it all resets year by year. We're able to finish on a strong note, which is great, but we're starting next year 0-0, and it doesn't carry over. We understand that we have to build off of that stuff; we're not just entitled to it. So, for me, I want to make sure that I'm working just as hard, if not harder, in the offseason, making sure that I have good habits, be as consistent as possible to do all the little things, and we all have that mindset which I'm grateful to be a part of a team like that." Bryce Young via Panthers.com

This is another example of Young growing into a prominent leadership position. Coaches, fans, and players believe he's got the tools to take the Panthers to heights not seen under David Tepper's ownership previously. It's a responsibility he's taking seriously, and he won't be afraid to let his feelings known if things aren't going well.

It's a huge campaign for Young, the third of his professional career. The Mater Dei High School product becomes extension-eligible after the season. While the Panthers will probably wait, triggering his fifth-year option is almost guaranteed.

Young want to improve. He wants his teammates to use the franchise's unusual stability to their advantage. This isn't the strongest division, so there's just no telling what the Panthers could accomplish if they get off to a positive start.

Momentum is everything in the NFL. Now that Young has some after toiling through abject misery, he won't want to waste it.

