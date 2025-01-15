Bryce Young gets major seal of approval after exceptional 2024 turnaround

Bryce Young's resolve won over the locker room. A fellow No. 1 pick believes he's done more than enough for the Carolina Panthers to make a strong commitment to the quarterback.

Young looked downtrodden and almost beyond help after his benching before Week 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders. Instead of wallowing in self-pity, the former Alabama star brought a positive response. He took time to learn and breathe away from the limelight. It was a bold ploy by head coach Dave Canales, but the results speak for themselves.

The Heisman Trophy winner was a different player upon his return to the lineup. Young displayed the poise, confidence, and aggressiveness that was sorely lacking previously. Perhaps more importantly, the signal-caller had a smile on his face.

His swagger returned. And the Panthers are in good hands.

Jadeveon Clowney believes Carolina Panthers should build around Bryce Young

This was a sentiment echoed by veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. The former South Carolina standout believes Young did more than enough to determine his status as a franchise-caliber presence long-term when speaking to Joe Person of The Athletic. The fact he kept his head down and didn't become a distraction earned the respect of those in the locker room. That sort of thing carries a ton of weight.

"They can go build around him. I think he's the guy. He deserves that. He sat quiet those games when he sat down, didn't open his mouth about anything, where he could have. He battled back and I think he won the locker room over with that as far as making guys believe in him and just seeing what the first overall pick looked like." Jadeveon Clowney

Canales has already thrown his support behind Young heading into the offseason. The head coach was thrilled with the progress made and confirmed he'll be the starter in 2025. If he continues to develop and hits the ground running next season, it could be a lot longer than that.

This is tremendous news for Young and the Panthers. Not many thought this was possible looking at the shaky start to his NFL journey. Everyone involved deserves praise — from the signal-caller who displayed the right attitude to the coaching staff for taking drastic action.

The Panthers have a franchise quarterback. Young's proven he can come through in the clutch and take matters into his own hands. He's looking like the player that took college football by storm at Alabama. This was a gamble from Canales that paid off when all hope seemed lost once upon a time.

If Dan Morgan enhances the supporting cast around Young throughout the upcoming recruitment period, expectations will go through the roof. Carolina needs a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver. They could use a pass-catching running back with Jonathon Brooks on the shelf. Adding a prolific tight end to go alongside Ja'Tavion Sanders and Tommy Tremble (if he's extended) is another option to consider.

Having stability at the quarterback position changes everything. It's been a carousel of woeful free-agent signings, cataclysmic trades, and everything in between since Cam Newton ruled the roost. Young's earned the right for another shot, but the Panthers must do their part to ensure this is just the start of something special.

Clowney believes. The locker room is on board. Fans are expectant. This is the best-case scenario for Young and the Panthers in no uncertain terms.

Exciting times ahead…

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis