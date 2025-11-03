Bryce Young just saluted the Panthers' unsung hero in their hour of need

The Carolina Panthers put the NFL on notice with a stunning upset win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. Plenty of high-profile players generated headlines following the success, but it was a collective effort from a team on the cusp of an epic turnaround.

This was no more evident than at the start of the contest. Carolina's patchwork offensive line was dealt yet another blow after Chandler Zavala, who was making his first appearance following a lengthy absence, lasted just a few snaps before he was forced to the sidelines once again. With options thin on the ground, the Panthers turned to Jake Curhan.

The journeyman offensive lineman has never really caught on anywhere. Curhan started two games for the Chicago Bears last season, and he filled in for Damien Lewis against the Buffalo Bills. But switching to the right-hand side represented a journey into the unknown for everybody.

Carolina Panthers needed Jake Curhan, and he delivered the goods

Fortunately for the Panthers, Curhan answered the call with an assured display. This didn't go unnoticed by quarterback Bryce Young, who lauded the lineman's resilience and adaptability to perform exceptionally well versus a formidable Packers defensive front.

"Yeah, that's not easy at all. It's not like he's been here that long either. Someone who's coming in and trying to learn stuff, trying to get acclimated to the room, acclimated to the calls. Last week he stepped up, you know, and then this week came in to play left, then D-Lew comes back, and then play right and play a great game again versus a great front. I mean, that can't be talked about enough. I think that just really sums up the resilience of that room. I have so much respect for him." Bryce Young via Panthers.com

In a way, Curhan's ability to slot seamlessly into the role is a testament to the culture Dave Canales is trying to build. It's next man up. Everyone prepares the same and feels part of something. From the franchise cornerstones to those on the fringes, everyone gets treated with the same respect and with the same detail.

It's taken time, and things are far from the finished product just yet, but the progress cannot be ignored. The Panthers have a winning record after nine weeks. And with the lowly division rival, the New Orleans Saints, up next, it represents another chance to build on the tidal wave of positivity enveloping the franchise.

Curhan was the embodiment of that in Week 9. He could have easily folded, especially with Yosh Nijman alongside him on the edge. Instead, he showed the correct resolve, proved he was ready for the moment, and contributed significantly to the team's morale-boosting triumph.

Even if nobody talks about it.