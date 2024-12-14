Cade Mays and 3 Panthers who could see reduced snaps in Week 15 vs. Cowboys
By Luke Gray
It’s a huge moment for the Carolina Panthers. For the first time in over two years, the team is favored in a game.
They are currently 2.5-point favorites for the home clash against the Dallas Cowboys. One can only imagine how owner/general manager Jerry Jones feels about that.
Things are certainly on the up in Carolina. They have a point differential over the last five contests is -8. Considering this stood at –147 after their first eight contests, it's a real improvement from first-year head coach Dave Canales.
Moral victories count for nothing. They must stop at some point and wins need to start being attained by the Panthers. The last four games represent a great opportunity for Carolina to gain more respectability despite 10 losses already.
It has once again been a season of ridicule for the Cowboys. They lost in farcical fashion on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. With star quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve, the season is over in Arlington.
A loss against David Tepper’s team could force Jones into a meltdown we have yet to see from the charismatic owner. While seeing development from Bryce Young is promising, it’s about time the Panthers start turning close defeats into tangible results.
Some would argue that looking competitive and securing a top-five draft pick is the best outcome for Carolina. But the Panthers have picked high in the draft since Tepper bought the franchise without much to show for it. Let’s hope things change under Dan Morgan.
That's for the future. For now, let’s break down four players who could see a reduced role at Bank of America Stadium in Week 15.
Carolina Panthers who could see reduced snaps in Week 15 vs. Cowboys
Cade Mays - Carolina Panthers C
It was a tough outing for Cade Mays last time out. The tape wasn’t kind to the former Tennessee Volunteer. Matched up against the dominant Jalen Carter, he couldn't cope convincingly enough.
We also saw various snap issues. Bryce Young had to deal with a fair few low or errant snaps — not to mention a crucial delay of game penalty on the Carolina Panthers' final drive.
Young clapped his hands furiously for Mays to snap the ball, but it never came. Damien Lewis tapped his center on the shoulder to get him to snap the ball. Flags had flown by then and the Panthers' 4th-and-5 became 4th-and-9.
Carolina failed to convert, and another close loss ensued.
Could we see head coach Dave Canales pivot once again? Brady Christensen performed admirably at the center position. He only lost his spot because an injury to Ikem Ekwonu saw the former BYU stud kicked out to left tackle.
The Panthers have a decision to make on Christensen this offseason as he becomes a free agent. Giving the player a four-game stint in the starting lineup could indicate whether or not he may be the long-term answer at the center position. That comes at the expense of Mays in this scenario.