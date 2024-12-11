Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys early odds and predicton for Week 15 game
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are starting to alter perceptions around the league. Even on their current three-game losing run, they've come out of each close-fought defeat with tremendous credit without having positive results to show for it.
Dave Canales is looking to take any optimism from the season. The head coach remained steadfast in his beliefs despite a woeful start to the campaign. He's starting to see real progress, which represents a solid foundation from which to build if the Panthers finish on a positive note.
Next up for the Panthers is a home test against the Dallas Cowboys. The NFC East team has failed to meet lofty off-season hype yet again. Things are worse than ever this season, which places head coach Mike McCarthy's future firmly under the microscope with no new contract on the table.
There won't be much home-field advantage for the Panthers in this one. The Cowboys typically travel well whether they are playing well or not. Canales will be more worried about what's going on between the white lines than in the stands. He'll also fancy his chances of giving Dallas plenty to think about if they maintain their newfound standards.
Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys game details
- Date: Sunday, December 15
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV channel: FOX
Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys early odds for Week 15
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 2.5-point favorites at home to the Cowboys in Week 15. This is the first time Carolina has been favored in a regular-season game for two years.
- Carolina -2.5 points: -114 (bet $114 to win $100)
- Dallas +2.5 points: -106 (bet $106 to win $100)
Anyone wishing to wager the Panthers' money line can get odds of -146 right now (bet $146 to win $100). The Cowboys aren't without a chance, which is reflected in their game odds of +124 (bet $100 to win $124).
FanDuel Sportsbook isn't anticipating the most thrilling contest between the two teams with the over/under set at 42.5 points for the clash.
- Over 42.5 points: -120 (bet $120 to win $100)
- Under 42.5 points: -102 (bet $102 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys prediction for Week 15
This is a new situation for the Panthers. They've gone from being plucky underdogs who've been competitive against some top teams over the last three weeks to being expected to win. That brings a different set of pressure that Canales' squad must navigate effectively.
The Panthers have a legitimate chance to triumph if they match the performance levels of recent weeks. Not having second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks is a blow. Stud cornerback Jaycee Horn's participation is also in question with a groin issue sustained at the Eagles last time out.
Not having Horn leaves the Panthers vulnerable versus CeeDee Lamb, one of the league's most prolific wide receivers. Restricting All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons is another important factor of this equation — a challenge that Carolina's revamped offensive line should relish.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers win
If quarterback Bryce Young can keep his outstanding momentum going, the Panthers can come away with their fourth victory of the season. But underestimating the Cowboys isn't going to end well either.