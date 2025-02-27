Cade Mays and 4 underrated Carolina Panthers who must be re-signed in 2025

David Moore - Carolina Panthers WR

Dan Morgan seems happy enough with his wide receiver room. The general manager acknowledged the need to find more playmakers for quarterback Bryce Young, but don't be surprised if his alterations are tweaks rather than anything too drastic.

Adam Thielen is back for the final year of his deal and provides Young with a dependable option capable of creating easy-throwing windows. The Panthers hope Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker can progress after flashing as rookies. However, the undrafted free agent has more upside than Carolina's first-round pick right now. There's also the presence of David Moore to factor into the equation.

Moore is a long-time associate of Dave Canales. They spent time working together on the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's not a world-beater by any stretch, but he's a solid pro with scheme familiarity who won't cost the earth.

The former seventh-round selection brought in 56.1 percent of his targets in 2024 for 351 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Moore would be nothing more than a depth piece pretty far down the pecking order, but it's a cost-effective move with a player capable of stepping in at a moment's notice to contribute.

Every team needs a player like that.

Raheem Blackshear - Carolina Panthers RB/KR

There might not be much movement in the running back room if Dan Morgan's comments at the NFL Scouting Combine are any indication. Chuba Hubbard is the primary backfield threat after signing a four-year deal during the season. Many thought Mles Sanders would be a salary-cap casualty, but that might not be the case.

Morgan confirmed that Brandt Tilis is in communication with Sanders' agent before his fate becomes concrete. This likely involves taking a pay cut to stick around, which is a realistic possibility considering Jonathon Brooks is embarking on another grueling rehabilitation period after his second torn ACL in as many years.

Raheem Blackshear's status has been overlooked. He is a restricted free agent, so the Panthers could tender an offer to prevent him from generating offers from elsewhere. That might be something they trigger given his outstanding impact as a kick returner in 2024.

Blackshear carved out a decent role for himself. There was no chance he'd generate significant carries on offense when everyone was fully healthy. However, receiving Pro Bowl consideration as a returner was well-deserved gaining the second-most yards in this discipline behind only KaVontae Turpin from the Dallas Cowboys.

This won't cost much and the benefits are there for all to see.