Caleb Farley and 4 first-year Panthers who will (probably) be gone in 2025

The Carolina Panthers made some notable improvements over the second half of 2024. That doesn't detract from the need to make big changes to the playing personnel once again this offseason.

Dan Morgan shouldn't settle. Complacency shouldn't become an issue. Almost every position group needs strengthening with more accomplished starting options or enhanced depth. Things are on the right track, but there is a lot of hard work ahead.

Morgan will know what's required. He saw the team navigate some tricky results early on before picking up performance levels. Head coach Dave Canales improved the locker room culture and quarterback Bryce Young looks like a potential franchise quarterback. That's provided a sense of stability, but they are still some way off entering the playoff picture.

Finding the right acquisitions is a crucial part of the process. The Panthers also have some tough decisions upcoming with their current playing personnel before attention turns to any incomings.

With this in mind, here are five first-year Panthers players who will (probably) be gone in 2025. We'll start with cornerback Caleb Farley.

Caleb Farley - Carolina Panthers CB

There was a significant amount of promise attached to Caleb Farley once upon a time. However, some troubling injury issues hindered his early progress considerably.

Farley dealt with countless complications that held him back. The former first-round pick was deemed a lost cause by the Tennessee Titans and released. The Carolina Panthers picked him up over the second half of the season to see what he could offer.

The coaching staff took things slowly with Farley initially. They allowed him to find his football legs again before introducing him to the defensive rotation. That was the right approach, but the performances weren't up to the required standard.

There were deficiencies in coverage. Farley gave up 84.6 percent of his targets and a 134.5 passer rating when targeted. He missed three tackles and looked a yard off the pace more often than not during his limited involvement, which accounted for 25 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps.

Farley will be better for the experience. However, that might not be enough to get a reprieve from Dan Morgan when push comes to shove.

If the Panthers can find a better option to compete for a roster spot, they shouldn't hesitate. What that would mean for Farley's overall future in the league is anyone's guess, but it's a long road back either way.