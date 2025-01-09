Bryce Young regains fear factor after All-Pro's bold Panthers premonition

The Carolina Panthers needed to find out if Bryce Young could be their franchise quarterback in 2024. It was a rollercoaster ride, but they got their answer in the end.

He's the guy.

Young's improved confidence, poise, and ability to come through in clutch moments made believers of everybody. The Panthers made him earn it, but head coach Dave Canales deserves praise for the way he handled this situation so early into his head coaching tenure.

This received a positive response from Young. He spent his time away from the starting spot to relax and improve. The strides made over the second half of 2024 were outstanding.

The Heisman Trophy winner looked like a productive player the Panthers could potentially count on long term. Young oozes self-belief and it's enveloped the entire offense. His starring performance in Week 18 at the Atlanta Falcons cemented his status as the team's starting signal-caller in 2025.

Young's rise from the brink hasn't gone unnoticed by those around the league. New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson endorsed the former Alabama star on social media, provoking an expected overreaction from the fanbase. This was swiftly followed by All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons also throwing his weight behind the quarterback.

Micah Parsons thinks Carolina Panthers will be dangerous with Bryce Young in 2025

Parsons lauded Young for bouncing back on his recent podcast. He thought taking him out of the firing line was the right call. The Dallas Cowboys standout also believes the Panthers could be a team to fear next season if the same trend continues.

"This is why you don't give up on franchise players. Bryce Young went on a tear last week. This is the Bryce Young we seen in college. I think it was actually a great call by the Panthers to say, "Hey, sit back, calm yourself, re-evaluate". This is the type of team that you're going to be scared of, and they're probably going to make a run next year. The quarterback is there now. He's performing at a high level. He made some of these games really close. This team could be really good next year." Micah Parsons

“This is the type of team (Panthers) you’re going to be scared of, and they're probably going to make a run next year.”@MicahhParsons11 | @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/bh9HBPu185 — Michael Bell (@avl_mike) January 7, 2025

It's a bullish outlook for Young. He's gone from a rumored trade candidate to someone with a bright future in a short space of time. He's thoroughly deserving of all the plaudits coming his way. But he'll also know that the hard work is just getting started.

The Panthers must do their part by maintaining Young's urgency and surrounding him with a more productive supporting cast. After that, it comes down to the player.

Carolina made a big call by benching Young. They knew the reactions that would come and the scathing criticism they'd receive. The Panthers had conviction in their decision — something that stands to benefit the franchise next season and beyond.

Parsons sees it. It's a growing sentiment around the NFL. That much is glaringly obvious.

The Panthers are no longer the league's laughingstock. They are on the right track and finally winning back respect. It's been a long time since there was a sense of pride attached to this organization, which is a beacon of light amid the perennial doom and gloom.

Hopefully, Parsons' premonition comes true sooner rather than later.

