Cam Newton's emotional disenchantment must provoke Carolina Panthers into action
By Dean Jones
Cam Newton's place in Carolina Panthers' folklore will live through the ages. And yet, the team continues to almost completely ignore his deserved spot in franchise history.
Newton is never mentioned by the Panthers' social media team. There are no pictures of him in prominent areas around Bank of America Stadium. If it wasn't for the fans who still idolize the former quarterback to this day, it would be easy to forget the monumental impact he made on the region.
The Panthers don't have any trouble honoring other legends. Steve Smith Sr., Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis, Jake Delhomme, and Julius Peppers were among those who made the trip to Germany for Carolina's international game against the New York Giants. They promoted the brand and brought back fond memories of the glory days.
Newton's invitation didn't arrive.
This is the latest in a long line of snubs from the Panthers directed at Newton. The relationship seems broken. That's nothing short of disgraceful after everything the No. 1 overall selection out of Auburn sacrificed.
Carolina Panthers must rectify Cam Newton's disenchantment
One of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history discussed this in greater detail on his 4th-and-1 podcast. Judging by the emotion attached, it bothers Newton deeply.
There was a sense of disenchantment at the disconnection between himself and the team he transformed into a national powerhouse - albeit briefly. It left anyone who watched it feeling a sense of sadness. This was a far cry from how things used to be.
See for yourself.
The social media post provoked an instant reaction from Greg Olsen, who wanted to help arrange what Newton had in mind. Looking at the outcry of support for the ex-player and the criticism in Carolina's direction, it must also provoke the Panthers into action.
As Newton stated, he is not going to officially announce his retirement. But he's done. The Panthers should treat it as such and honor him accordingly. It's just as easy to mend fences as it is to break them if there is mutual interest on both sides.
He is currently thriving as a budding media star. Newton's podcast took off and he recently signed a deal with ESPN to work alongside Stephen A. Smith on First Take. It'll be the Panthers' loss if they don't build these bridges with a true team icon.
Newton clapping back after the team posted a lie about him demanding a trade in 2020 started it all off. He was released soon after as Matt Rhule moved forward with Teddy Bridgewater instead. But even after the way he was treated, the flamboyant figure still came to the team's rescue in their hour of need in 2021.
This reunion was brief and Newton hasn't been seen in the league again. That changes nothing about his place in the annals of Carolina's rollercoaster history. It's something that the Panthers must rectify out of respect if nothing else.
It's an easy fix if the Panthers want it to be. But this all depends on the man right at the top...
David Alan Tepper.