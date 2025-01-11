Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL re-draft: Early regrets after eventful campaign

Dan Morgan was on damage limitation throughout his first offseason as general manager. There was an ungodly mess to clean up from the old regime of which he was part. It wasn't easy and the hard work is just getting started, but hope is being restored.

Things look more promising for the Panthers this time around. They have stability. They are not looking for any major hirings on the coaching staff or within the front office. Bryce Young's significant improvements confirmed his status as the team's starting quarterback in 2025. That's another huge positive that Morgan must build around.

Morgan's project is still in its infancy. He wants to build through the draft and supplement any remaining needs in free agency. The Panthers have nine selections at their disposal next spring. Using them wisely is crucial.

Carolina got a mixed return from its first draft class under Morgan's guidance. There is some promise across the group, but they need to develop further in Year 2 before fans get a better indication of their long-term roles with the franchise.

The Panthers also unearthed two undrafted gems in the form of wide receiver Jalen Coker and safety Demani Richardson. That's another positive from Morgan's standpoint, who's running the football operation with far more professionalism and purpose than his predecessor Scott Fitterer.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing to have, but we made some big alterations to Morgan's choices in a special 2024 NFL re-draft after one season.

Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL re-draft after one season

Carolina Panthers draft Michael Barrett

Linebacker | Michigan Wolverines

Round No. 7 | Pick No. 240

Original pick: Michael Barrett

Anyone who read the re-grading pieces at the midway stage or after the season knows my feelings on this pick. It was a good one, but not because Michael Barrett made a lasting contribution to the Carolina Panthers.

It was a good pick because it became a bargaining chip for something better. When it became apparent Barrett wasn't going to make the 53-man roster, Carolina traded the linebacker to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for veteran cornerback Mike Jackson Sr.

This was one of Morgan's best moves since being promoted to the top job. Jackson provided a dependable coverage presence opposite Jaycee Horn. His experience and communication became a tremendous asset for the secondary to depend upon. Judging by head coach Dave Canales' recent comments, a contract extension will be on the table this spring to prevent him from leaving in free agency.

That's why the pick is still Barrett here. If the selection was anybody else, the Seahawks might have turned Carolina's offer for Jackson down. Morgan did exceptionally well to extract maximum value from this transaction — something that set the tone for other deals where the Panthers came out favorably as the season went on.