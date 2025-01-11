Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL re-draft: Early regrets after eventful campaign

Carolina Panthers draft Mike Sainristil

Cornerback | Michigan Wolverines

Round No. 2 | Pick No. 46

Original pick: Jonathon Brooks (RB)

The Carolina Panthers thought they were in a position to go bold in the second round. General manager Dan Morgan ignored other needs to trade up and acquire running back Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall. This was a contentious issue at the time and even more so now.

Brooks was widely regarded as the most talented running back in this class. That wasn't the problem. Teams thought twice thanks to the torn ACL suffered in his final college campaign with the Texas Longhorns.

The Panthers were making a long-term investment in Brooks. They gave him all the time he needed to get back into the mix. Disaster struck again in only his third game back with another torn ACL on the same knee he spent a year rehabilitating.

It's going to be another long road back for Brooks. The Panthers might not see him in a competitive setting again until 2026. If general manager Dan Morgan had the chance to do it all again, he'd probably seek alternatives.

Mike Sainristil went a few picks later at No. 50 overall to the Washington Commanders. He instantly became their starting nickel cornerback and made a seamless transition to the boundary when others weren't meeting expectations. The former Michigan star has been a revelation for Dan Quinn's resurgent squad, who won 12 games and secured sixth seed in the NFC.

Carolina Panthers draft Ladd McConkey

Wide Receiver | Georgia Bulldogs

Round No. 1 | Pick No. 32

Original pick: Xavier Legette (WR)

Xavier Legette was always high on the Panthers' list of priorities during their pre-draft assessments. Those in power became enamored with his physical attributes and personable demeanor. They felt he could be a significant asset to the organization long-term and struck with conviction to land him via trade-up at No. 32 overall.

It was a rollercoaster first season for Legette. He had trouble with injuries that stunted his growth. There were some issues generating yards after the catch and the drops in crucial moments became an ongoing frustration.

The former South Carolina standout represented a work in progress before he was drafted. Legette had one season of legitimate college production with the Gamecocks, so taking the rough with the smooth was crucial.

He's flashed enough to suggest further development can arrive. Even so, those who wanted the Panthers to take Ladd McConkey instead are casting some envious glances in the Los Angeles Chargers' direction.

While Legette's adjustment has been gradual, McConkey thrived right out of the gate. His explosive route running, ability to create separation effortlessly, and vice-like hands took the league by storm. The Georgia product brought in 82 receptions for 1,149 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season as a rookie, emerging into a core piece of the Chargers' offensive puzzle as the campaign progressed.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis