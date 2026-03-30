Panthers 2026 NFL Draft: Arkansas QB Taylen Green scouting report

The Carolina Panthers made a point of getting younger at the quarterback position this offseason.

Veteran Andy Dalton was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round pick. Kenny Pickett was brought in to back up Bryce Young on a one-year deal.

While the 27-year-old Pickett represents an upgrade on Dalton and is clearly much younger and more athletic, the likelihood of consigning himself to a long-term backup role so early in his career is unlikely.

With a Young extension likely on the horizon, the Panthers need to not only get younger but also cheaper. While Pickett is only set to make $4 million this upcoming season, drafting a signal-caller later on Day 3 and developing them is the most cost-effective option.

If Dan Morgan is looking for a prospect who is athletic with some developmental upside, Arkansas standout Taylen Green fits that mold.

Arkansas QB Taylen Green scouting report

Height: 6-foot-6

6-foot-6 Weight: 227 pounds

227 pounds 40 Yard Dash Time: 4.36 seconds

4.36 seconds Recruiting: 3-star recruit, 21st-ranked dual-threat QB class of 2021.

3-star recruit, 21st-ranked dual-threat QB class of 2021. College production: 53 games, 9,662 yards, 59 passing touchdowns, 35 Ints, 35 rushing TD’s

Positives:

Excellent size

9.99 RAS score signifying his exceptional athletic ability.

Above-average arm strength and velocity

Dual threat ability will cause defenses real trouble.

Battle-tested against high-level SEC competition.

Green is a genuine dual-threat quarterback, showcased by his 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. In terms of official times, this is the third-fastest ever recorded by a quarterback, behind only Michael Vick and Reggie McNeal.

The Lewisville, Texas native was second in rushing for the Razorbacks with 777 yards and tied for a team high eight rushing touchdowns. But while Green is a genuine threat with his legs, he also has a lot of upside as a passer.

With a strong arm that troubles defenses over the top, Green can make all throws in the playbook, with his best season coming in 2024 when he threw for over 3,100 yards.

Negatives:

Prone to turnovers with 35 career collegiate interceptions

Struggles at times when faced with a zone defense

Completion percentage of just 60% shows issues with accuracy.

Slow release hinders his mechanics.

It’s clear that, while a dual-threat, Green has a lot of work to do to be an effective player at the next level.

He had 35 interceptions across his college career, including 11 this past season, alongside a 5.3 percent turnover-worthy play rate according to Pro Football Focus. These are worrying numbers.

Arkansas had one of the worst collegiate defenses, putting extra pressure on Green and the offense to score on every possession. This led the player to put the ball in harm's way more often than most would need to.

The player also struggles while throwing under pressure, which isn’t ideal. He was pressured on 36.1% of his drop-backs; his turnover-worthy play rate rose from 3.8% when not pressured to 7.8% when pressured. Now operating at the next level with higher-quality offensive linemen will help Green, but his struggles under pressure remain a concern.

Green also throws with a slow release, giving defenders more time to read his eyes and further crediting his high interception numbers. While his release is unlikely to change at the next level, his coach will have to improve the players' play against zone coverages for him to succeed.

Taylen Green NFL player comparison: Terrelle Pryor

Green’s blend of athleticism and high upside has drawn comparisons to Terrelle Pryor, who had similar measurables. Pryor was taken in the third round by the New York Jets in the 2011 supplementary draft after numerous issues during his time with the Buckeyes.

Pryor never panned out as an NFL quarterback and was a 1,000-yard receiver after switching positions in 2016 with the Cleveland Browns. But in an era of mobile signal-callers, someone like Green will have more chances to succeed.

Taylen Green NFL Draft Grade: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-5)

Green was always slated to be a Day 3 pick. His inaccuracy in the passing game prevents him from going any higher, but his high-quality showing at the Combine could easily push him into the fourth or fifth round.

The Panthers currently have four picks on Day 3. While it seems unlikely, they do have back-to-back picks in the fifth round, courtesy of the Adam Thielen trade. If Green is still available at pick No. 158, don’t be surprised to see Dan Morgan draft its potential long-term backup.