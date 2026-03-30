Panthers just received a caution flag over one potential free agency misfire

Despite their faith in Bryce Young, the Carolina Panthers thought an upgrade could be found in the quarterback room behind their undisputed No. 1 option. But not everyone was thrilled with the direction general manager Dan Morgan eventually took in free agency.

Andy Dalton's time with the franchise was advantageous, especially in steering Young through a turbulent first couple of seasons. However, his performances were waning when called upon, and the Panthers decided to go younger with their primary backup option.

Dalton was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he is expected to back up Jalen Hurts. Getting anything back in return was a bonus, leaving free-agent signing Kenny Pickett free to become Young's understudy.

Carolina Panthers shouldn't be expecting miracles from new backup QB Kenny Pickett

The 2022 first-round pick out of Pittsburgh signed a one-year, fully guaranteed $4 million deal in Carolina. Those in power believe there is still something left to salvage, despite things not going according to plan throughout his career so far. Douglas Fritz of Clutch Points was less convinced, urging the Panthers to also consider drafting a signal-caller to provide extra competition.

"[Kenny] Pickett replaces Andy Dalton as the backup quarterback behind Bryce Young. He did not impress in Las Vegas last season, only managing 188 passing yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in six games played.

"The Panthers need a capable veteran behind Young in case of injury. Pickett technically checks that box, but it isn't easy to get excited about this signing. Hopefully Carolina adds a developmental quarterback in the draft, too."

Nobody will be expecting miracles from Pickett. He's not a starting-caliber quarterback, which was a concern during his pre-draft assessments that centered almost solely on his hand size. Working with head coach Dave Canales should help him improve, but the Panthers will be hoping he doesn't see the field too often.

That would mean Young is missing time for some reason. And make no mistake; that scenario would be disastrous to the Panthers' chances of repeating as NFC South champions in 2026.

Pickett should take this opportunity for what it is. He gets the chance to be around an ascending franchise with a No. 1 pick growing in stature. He might not play much if Young stays injury-free, but embracing this new environment should help him learn a lot during his one season in Carolina.

And who knows, perhaps it will end up being a long-term arrangement if everything goes according to plan, or maybe even better than expected.