Panthers 2026 NFL Draft: Ohio State TE Max Klare scouting report

The Carolina Panthers' tight end room once again left a lot to be desired in 2025. That could lead the team towards another prospect via the 2026 NFL Draft.

Tommy Tremble continues to excel as a blocker and occasionally flashes as a receiver. Rookie Mitchell Evans showed enough to see the potential as a high-end TE2, but the fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame isn’t a first option yet.

Most concerning was the regression of second-year man Ja’Tavion Sanders. After a promising rookie season, the Texas product struggled in 2025, notably with drops. As a tight end who lacks run-blocking consistency, an inability to catch the ball could see the player slip down the pecking order if additional competition is brought in.

The Panthers have only drafted a tight end in the first two days of the NFL Draft twice. Tremble went No. 83 overall in 2021, and Mike Seidman was chosen at No. 76 in 2003. Could Carolina, for just the third time, select a prospect on Day 2 and finally secure a TE1?

If so, Ohio State’s Max Klare is a name to watch.

Ohio State TE Max Klare’s 2026 NFL Draft scouting report

Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 246 pounds

246 pounds 40-Yard Dash Time: 4.58-4.65 seconds

4.58-4.65 seconds Recruiting: 3-star recruit, 48th-ranked TE class of 2022

3-star recruit, 48th-ranked TE class of 2022 College Production: 31 games played, 116 receptions, 1329 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns.

Positives:

Athletic player with a varied route tree

Good speed to be a threat on vertical passes

High-end YAC ability

Athletic skills lead to good separation.

Klare is slightly undersized, but he excels as a pass catcher, with his high athleticism causing trouble for opposing defenders and allowing him to get good separation. While he doesn’t possess top-end speed, his acceleration is enough to trouble linebackers down the seam.

The former Purdue star is a fluid route runner, providing flexibility in the passing game. While Klare does most of his good work in the slot, his route flexibility allows him to be moved across the formation.

Once Klare gets his hands on the ball, he gets upfield at speed. This yards-after-the-catch ability is something Bryce Young and the Panthers have severely lacked recently.

Klare was not given a true opportunity to shine in a stacked Ohio State offense, but one look at his 2024 tape at Purdue shows how much of a weapon he is.

Negatives:

While improved, in-line blocking needs work.

Slight frame at just 246 pounds

Injury issues stemming from his time at Purdue

Production took a dip in 2025

The main issue with Klare is blocking. While it improved as the season went on in Columbus, the player still has some work to do.

It will be a case of balancing the need to add bulk to improve as a blocker without sacrificing his athletic prowess. But with Tremble and Evans already good in this discipline, this may be less of an issue in Carolina.

Klare lost most of the 2023 season at Purdue due to an ankle injury. He hasn't suffered any issues since, but with his slighter frame, how will the player hold up in a 17-game NFL season against bigger, stronger defenders?

The player also saw his production drop in 2025, but that’s little surprise after being the No. 1 option at Purdue the year prior. When you have Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate as WR 1 and WR2, it’s no surprise to see a slight drop off.

Max Klare NFL Player Comparison: Dalton Kincaid

Coming out of college, Dalton Kincaid’s scouting reports read very similarly to those of Klare. The former Utah standout was viewed as an athletic tight end. While a willing blocker in the run game, he struggled with a similar frame.

Kincaid had a much higher production at the collegiate level; he was the No. 1 option at both San Diego and Utah. He has become a vital weapon for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, with 1,692 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in his first three seasons in the pros.

With their similar athletic profiles and YAC ability, it’s not beyond the realm to see the same path with Young if Klare lands in Carolina.

Max Klare NFL Draft Guide: 3rd Round Pick

In the receiving game, Klare could be a Day 1 contributor on the Panthers, which is vital for Young and new offensive play-caller Brad Idzik. His lack of prowess in the blocking game is somewhat offset by Carolina already having two above-average run blockers in Tremble and Evans.

If the Panthers were to select Klare, it could put Sanders' roster spot under pressure. How the Panthers’ early picks play out will have a significant impact on what Dan Morgan does in the third round and on whether Klare is even a viable option.

Carolina has been linked to Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq at pick No. 19, which could take Klare off the board. At No. 51, linebackers such as Jacob Rodriguez and Anthony Hill Jr. are more in play.

With the Panthers picking No. 83 overall, they could be in a prime position to draft Klare. The player is expected to go somewhere in the 70’s, but if we see a positional run, he could slip down.