Panthers' offensive answer might have been on the roster all along

The Carolina Panthers' 2025 rookie class was one of the most impactful in franchise history, with contributions from several players. It stands as general manager Dan Morgan's best draft to date, and the best could be yet to come.

Carolina selected eventual AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall, who instantly became the team's No. 1 wide receiver after the first week of the season. He was followed by second-round edge rusher Nic Scourton, who was thrown into the fire after an injury to key starter Patrick Jones II.

Among the impactful players within this rookie class, one player stood out as arguably the best at his respective position on the roster. Unfortunately, he never received the proper playing time to prove it, a similar case to a few other rookies in Carolina.

Mitchell Evans could take a leap for the Carolina Panthers in 2026

In one of the deepest tight end classes in recent NFL Draft memory, Mitchell Evans was the old-school, prototypical tight end with in-line blocking ability paired with impressive pass-catching prowess as a receiver. The former Notre Dame standout wasn't the best athlete, but he consistently made plays for the program as it reached the National Championship against Ohio State.

A fifth-round pick, Evans was effectively the team's No. 3 tight end for much of the season behind Ja'Tavion Sanders and Tommy Tremble. Evans was arguably the healthiest tight end in the room. He flashed in a big way in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, scoring the go-ahead touchdown late in the game to help the Panthers secure their second win of the season.

Evans made impact plays across the campaign, but wasn't consistent enough due to a lack of targets in the passing game. What he did provide was ample blocking and physicality from 12- or 13-personnel packages under head coach Dave Canales. The rookie was even used on a 4th-and-1 quarterback sneak in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks.

What Evans did well as a pass-catcher was strong hands at the catch point and physicality to win with the ball in the air, while providing flashes of run-after-catch ability. Again, this isn't the most dynamic player, but he emerged as someone who should have a significant role in 2026.

Don't expect Evans to be a starter, as the Panthers will likely look into free agency or the draft to add more roster control at tight end alongside Evans and Sanders. This is a player who projects well as the team's unquestioned TE2 next season, providing reliability in the passing game and as an in-line blocker.

Carolina will likely pursue a more dynamic piece to the position to give quarterback Bryce Young better looks and a higher comfort level when attacking the middle of the field and seams more frequently. Even so, Evans feels like a player who could be sticking around Charlotte and the NFL for a long time.