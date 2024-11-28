Carolina Panthers 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Building around Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Bryson Nesbit
- Tight End | North Carolina Tar Heels
- Round No. 4 | Pick No. 107
The Carolina Panthers must be thrilled with what they've seen from Ja'Tavion Sanders. Many thought he could make a gradual transition into a prominent role. Not many anticipated him becoming the team's undisputed No. 1 tight end in such a short timeframe.
This shouldn't stop the Panthers from acquiring another tight end option at some stage during the offseason. Ian Thomas is out of contract and is likely to be moved on with little fanfare attached. The same goes for Tommy Tremble, who is a useful blocker but cannot be depended upon in the passing game.
Having two tight ends capable of making a difference is only going to help Bryce Young. Bryson Nesbit is an intriguing prospect at this stage of the draft given his ability to create separation effectively over short to intermediate routes.
The North Carolina prospect is a dangerous weapon after the catch and his previous experience as a wide receiver ensures he knows how to manipulate opposing defensive backs at the top of their route stems. There's some work to do as a blocker, but Nesbit is a willing learner with a ton of impressive athletic attributes.
Carolina Panthers draft Tez Johnson
- Wide Receiver | Oregon Ducks
- Round No. 4 | Pick No. 113
The Panthers have a solid young wide receiver duo in Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. They've shown enormous promise throughout the campaign and represent outstanding building blocks for the future. That's not enough if Dave Canales wants this offense to take another leap forward in 2025.
Adam Thielen is a prominent veteran presence but looks like a prime salary-cap cut candidate this spring. The Panthers traded Jonathan Mingo and Diontae Johnson before the deadline, so adding to the group is almost guaranteed. It might even be one of the team's highest priorities when push comes to shove.
Tez Johnson represents decent value here. The Oregon prospect offers something a little different to what the Panthers have at their disposal currently. He's electrifying with the football in his hands and is a threat to score at any point. However, his lack of legitimate size means Canales would need to scheme him open to avoid getting obstructed in press coverage.
Carolina Panthers draft Jaishawn Barham
- Linebacker | Michigan Wolverines
- Round No. 5 | Pick No. 139
The Panthers need a long-term plan at linebacker. Josey Jewell is performing much better these days and rookie Trevin Wallace has flashed promise, but another unfortunate injury to Shaq Thompson could bring his time in Carolina to an end this offseason.
Adding a versatile development piece wouldn't be the worst idea in the world. Dan Morgan knows what a good linebacker should be from a physical and mental aspect. It would be surprising if someone like Jaishawn Barham didn't take his fancy during the pre-draft assessment process.
Barham is a violent tackler with an NFL-ready physique right now. He's an outstanding run defender thanks to smooth lateral agility for a man his size. There's also a lot to like about his ability to generate pressure if put in the right situations.
Anyone drafting Barham needs to improve his coverage prowess. The player can also gamble too much, which can be his undoing.