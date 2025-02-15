Carolina Panthers 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Building on stable foundations

Carolina Panthers draft Jared Wilson

Center | Georgia Bulldogs

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 110

The Carolina Panthers offensive line was a legitimate success story in 2024. Adding to the depth options is key this offseason if Brady Christensen departs. There is also one starting spot that could use a long-term solution.

Austin Corbett, Christensen, and Cade Mays all manned the center position in 2024. All did well, but all are free agents. Much will depend on who stays or goes, but finding a high-upside prospect who could potentially start over time wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

Jared Wilson remains a little raw with just one year of starting experience, but his ceiling is incredibly high. The Georgia prospect has the athleticism and football IQ to slot into a pro scheme effectively. His strong core base makes him a difficult prospect to shift on running plays. There was also a lot to like about his technical growth during the 2024 campaign.

This represents a ton of value here, especially if Wilson takes on coaching quickly. One of the aforementioned veterans could fill the void until he is ready to assume significant responsibilities. That shouldn't take too long.

Carolina Panthers draft Jordan Phillips

Defensive Line | Maryland Terrapins

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 113

If the Panthers are serious about making defensive improvements this offseason, they must find a genuine nose tackle. Anything else is organizational malpractice.

Shy Tuttle filled the anchor role over the last two seasons. He's never found wanting for effort, but he's not suited to the role and could be a salary-cap casualty in the not-too-distant future. Finding a space-hogger capable of making life easier for everyone is paramount. Two of them would be even better.

Adding in free agency is a must. Taking advantage of a deep draft class for defensive linemen should also be high on Dan Morgan's to-do list. Jordan Phillips got special permission to enter the 2025 NFL Draft early, which should immediately put him on the Panthers' shortlist.

Phillips is a phenomenal athlete for a man his size. There isn't much college production to speak of during his time at Maryland. Even so, the potential is immeasurable once he puts everything together.

With his core base, explosiveness to the contact point, and fluid lateral movements, Phillips would be a tremendous asset to the Panthers. He could even generate significant reps immediately with a smooth transition.

Carolina Panthers draft Jeffrey Bassa

Linebacker | Oregon Ducks

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 141

The Panthers have some conundrums to solve within their linebacking corps. Josey Jewell performed well during his first season with the franchise and Trevin Wallace was solid as a rookie. All bets are off aside from that.

Shaq Thompson's future is under a cloud. The veteran team leader is coming off two serious injuries in consecutive seasons. He wants to stay with the Panthers and is confident his health issues are behind him. However, it could go either way with Dan Morgan running the football operation with no sentiment attached.

Regardless of whether Thompson stays or not, the Panthers could use another athlete at the defensive second level to mold. Jeffrey Bassa looks like a good scheme fit with the savviness that defies someone so young.

Bassa identifies plays incredibly well. He's a football savant who recognizes plays developing quickly before reaching the contact point with conviction. This also makes him an asset in coverage to further enhance his influence.

The Oregon prospect needs to add muscle mass upon joining the pros. But he can become a dynamic special teams ace while working on other areas of his game.