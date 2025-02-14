Stay or go? Examining every Carolina Panthers free agent on offense in 2025

Dan Morgan has a lot of hard work ahead this offseason. Before the Carolina Panthers focus on incomings, the general manager and others in positions of power must decide on the fate of their free agents.

It's a ruthless and uncertain time around the league. Veterans will be cast aside. Others will be rewarded for their efforts with long-term commitments. Players will be traded. A select few will be extended ahead of time. And for some, this will be the end of their NFL journeys.

Morgan is running the Panthers more professionally. He's cut emotional attachment from the decision-making process and placed the football operation on sounder footing. It's not the finished article just yet, but there is finally stability within the franchise.

That represents a solid foundation from which to build. Not everyone is going to come along for the ride, but Morgan will stick to his strategy. Confidence is high among the fanbase, and there is a real chance for Carolina to enter the NFC South title picture with a strong recruitment period.

Before free agency, we examined every Panthers free agent on offense and predicted whether they would stay or go in 2025.

Austin Corbett - Carolina Panthers OL

The Carolina Panthers took a calculated risk with their offensive line in 2024. Dan Morgan knew quarterback Bryce Young needed better protection. He transitioned the team's investment, spending lavish sums to make Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis their new guard tandem. Looking at the way they performed this season, it was money well spent.

This also resulted in a position switch for Austin Corbett. After spending most of his football career at the right guard spot, the Panthers transitioned him to man the center position. Fans were skeptical, but things went seamlessly.

Corbett looked the part, developing chemistry with Young and communicating exceptionally well pre-snap. The former second-round pick was an asset in pass protection and held his own on running plays. Unfortunately, this momentum came to a halt with another long-term injury.

The Nevada product tore his bicep in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears. This was the third season in a row Corbett's campaign ended ahead of time. That won't go unnoticed by the Panthers when the time comes to discuss his future.

Stay or go? Stay

Corbett's making good progress in his recovery and wants to stay with the Panthers in 2025. If the team can secure a one-year, cost-effective deal for the player, he's worth keeping.