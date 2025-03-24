Carolina Panthers 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Free agency clues edition

Carolina Panthers draft Isaiah Bond

Wide Receiver | Texas Longhorns

Round No. 2 | Pick No. 57

The Carolina Panthers were right to prioritize their defense this offseason. However, they cannot neglect the weapons around quarterback Bryce Young when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around.

There is reported confidence in Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker making a sophomore leap after flashing as rookies. Adam Thielen is holding off retirement for another season, which is a major boost for Young considering the strong rapport between the two on and off the field.

That won't be enough. The Panthers need an explosive presence capable of stretching the field and making things happen after the catch. Isaiah Bond ticks those boxes and could be available when Carolina goes on the clock in the second round.

Bond declared for the draft early after a decent year at Texas. The athletic intangibles are absolutely off the charts, but putting it together consistently has been sometimes difficult for the gifted pass-catcher.

The Panthers would be wise to seek Young's counsel if they identify Bond as a prospect of interest. The pair were teammates in 2022 at Alabama, so the signal-caller will be able to provide useful insight into his capabilities and whether his personality can fit into Carolina's locker room culture shift.

If the Panthers don't take a wideout with their first-round pick, Bond becomes a legitimate option to consider.

Carolina Panthers draft Andrew Mukuba

Safety | Texas Longhorns

Round No. 3 | Pick No. 74

It's no secret that the Panthers are desperate for safety assistance. Dan Morgan pulled off a free-agent coup with the signing of Tre'von Moehrig, but that won't be enough to sure up the backend.

The Panthers have two other safeties under contract right now. Undrafted free agent Demani Richardson showed promise as a rookie and could be a key part of the rotation with additional development. Nick Scott was re-signed to a one-year deal, but he'll need to improve drastically to make an impact after underwhelming last time around.

Expect the Panthers to address this early in the draft. Morgan could acquire one of the top-end prospects with a trade-down from No. 8 overall. If he opts to stand pat, someone like Andrew Mukuba makes a ton of sense a little further down the pecking order.

Mukuba might be a little undersized, but his college production was nothing short of sensational. The defensive back thrives in coverage, providing adequate support to the backend. He even has the traits to be deployed in the nickel spot if the situation dictates.

The Texas standout's skill set compliments what Moehrig brings to the table. That shouldn't go unnoticed by the Panthers.

Carolina Panthers draft Jackson Slater

Offensive Line | Sacramento State Hornets

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 114

The Panthers kept continuity along the offensive line this offseason. That was a smart move by Dan Morgan after the protection in front of quarterback Bryce Young demonstrated notable growth thanks to some hefty investments last spring.

Austin Corbett was re-signed despite another injury-plagued year. He'll compete with Cade Mays for the starting center spot, although the former sixth-round selection hasn't signed his tender as yet. Brady Christensen, who can play at all five positions along the offensive line, surprisingly came back when interest was expected on the open market.

That's a big positive, but the Panthers cannot settle. No team can ever have enough good offensive linemen, so adding another via the college ranks to fortify depth wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

A chance is taken on Jackson Slater. The interior force comes from a smaller program at Sacramento State, but his production and scope for further improvements make him an intriguing development piece.

Slater excels in pass protection. He's explosive to the contact point with the necessary agility to counteract quick changes in direction. Building more core strength would be prudent, but learning from the likes of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis makes this a tremendous landing spot.