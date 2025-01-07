Carolina Panthers 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Moving forward edition

Carolina Panthers draft Abdul Carter

Edge Rusher | Penn State Nittany Lions

Round No. 1 | Pick No. 8

The Carolina Panthers retained defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero despite his unit conceding the most points in NFL history. They remain confident that his scheme isn't the problem. That makes revamping the playing personnel among general manager Dan Morgan's biggest priorities throughout the offseason.

This all starts upfront. Evero doesn't have the necessary quality to deploy his 3-4 defensive front successfully. Finding ways to impose a strong run defense and generate more pressure would make things easier for everybody. Expect Morgan to address this issue early in the draft.

Carolina's progress over the second half of 2024 means it'll be a waiting game to see if Abdul Carter will be available when the Panthers go on the clock at No. 8 overall. The Penn State edge rusher is a dynamic presence capable of causing havoc when firing on all cylinders. The comparisons to Dallas Cowboys' phenom Micah Parsons are obvious. That won't go unnoticed by NFL scouts and front-office personnel during their respective assessments.

There is already hot debate about whether Carter is a good scheme fit now that Evero is sticking around. However, anyone who cannot use his exceptional athletic attributes doesn't deserve to be an NFL coordinator.

Draft him and worry about the rest later.

Carolina Panthers draft Deone Walker

Defensive Line | Kentucky Wildcats

Round No. 2 | Pick No. 54

As mentioned previously, the Panthers need more upfront on defense to rid themselves of some ongoing frustrations. They were abysmal against the run from start to finish in 2024. Having Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown back from injury will help enormously, but that's not enough.

The likes of Shy Tuttle, DeShawn Williams, and LaBryan Ray are not up to the required standard. Finding young, explosive prospects via the draft would be the best possible rectify this complication and provide long-term stability.

If Deone Walker was still available when the Panthers go on the clock in the second round, a serious discussion must be had. The Kentucky prospect is a formidable presence on the defense front at 6-foot-6 and 348 pounds. His athleticism defies belief — a jaw-dropping blend of power and explosiveness to bulldoze over anyone in his path.

Having NFL-ready mass should give Walker the core base needed to hold off blocks and give the Panthers a much-needed gap-plugger on running downs. That's exactly what's required for a team that gave up a league-worst 179.8 yards per game on the ground.

There are some technical flaws to work out and Walker might be a two-down lineman at the next level. But the positives far outweigh the negatives.

Carolina Panthers draft Kyren Lacy

Wide Receiver | LSU Tigers

Round No. 3 | Pick No. 73

The Panthers haven't had much to cheer this season, but they achieved their primary objective. That's to find out whether quarterback Bryce Young can be the guy under center.

It was a rollercoaster ride for Young. However, a standout second half of the season left no doubt about his future with the franchise.

Young is the man. His exceptional performance in Week 18 at the Atlanta Falcons rubber-stamped his credentials. Dave Canales and Dan Morgan have full belief. Now, they must do everything possible to surround the signal-caller with everything needed to excel in Year 3.

Considering the improvements made to the offensive line, the Panthers can focus their attention on the skill positions. They have some young promise in the wideout room and Adam Thielen could have another good year in the tank. That shouldn't stop Morgan from finding reinforcements if the right opportunities present themselves.

Kyren Lacy is a name to watch late on Day 2. The LSU prospect is the latest wideout coming off the conveyor belt in Baton Rouge. He's got the size, speed, and contested catch prowess that should transition well from college to the pros. The pass-catcher also proved his worth as a red-zone threat throughout the 2024 college campaign to further boost his stock.

Once Lacy enhances his route tree, someone is going to have a tremendous player on their hands.