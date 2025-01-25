Carolina Panthers 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Pre-Senior Bowl intentions

Carolina Panthers draft Mason Graham

Defensive Line | Michigan Wolverines

Round No. 1 | Pick No. 8

The Carolina Panthers should be doing cartwheels if Mason Graham makes it this far down the pecking order. While the chances are unlikely, this all depends on how many quarterbacks go in the first seven selections.

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward should be among the first to hear their names called. There's also plenty of hype building that a desperate team will also take a gamble on Alabama signal-caller Jalen Milroe, who is expected to test extremely well throughout the evaluation process.

The Panthers will be watching events unfold in front of them closely. If Graham is available when Carolina goes on the clock, it might not take too long to turn in their card.

Graham is a genuine game-wrecker on the defensive front. The Michigan prospect boasts a unique blend of size, power, and athleticism. He's explosive to the point of attack and boasts an exceptional football IQ to identify plays developing quickly before reacting with supreme conviction.

Placing Graham opposite Derrick Brown on the defensive front provides the Panthers with a long-term partnership and a stable anchor for the line.

Carolina Panthers draft Kyle Kennard

Edge Rusher | South Carolina Gamecocks

Round No. 2 | Pick No. 57

Considering the number of picks Carolina has and the long wait from No. 8 to No. 57, it wouldn't be surprising to see Dan Morgan trade up in the second round depending on how the board plays out. That's to be determined, but someone like Kyle Kennard would be hard to pass up if he made his way this far down the order.

The Panthers need help at the edge rushing position. Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum played well over the second half of 2024, but the options are non-existent aside from that. Adding another explosive piece with a high upside wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

Kennard is no stranger to Panthers fans having played his college football at South Carolina. He's got sufficient length and is relentless in pursuit. His speed-to-power moves are difficult to overcome, although adding more pass-rushing moves to his repertoire is essential to hit the ground running.

Learning from the likes of Clowney and Wonnum would help Kennard's early transition enormously. He should be on the shortlist.

Carolina Pantheras draft Deone Walker

Defensive Line | Kentucky Wildcats

Round No. 3 | Pick No. 74

You might be sensing a theme here. The Panthers' defense was historically bad in 2024. They couldn't provide enough consistency no matter who was in their way. Now that those in power have decided to retain coordinator Ejiro Evero, improving the playing personnel is integral.

This all starts upfront. Getting Derrick Brown back from injury will help. A'Shawn Robinson generated more pressure than expected but couldn't hold his own against the run. Shy Tuttle is not a nose tackle and might not be around in 2025.

Beefing up Carolina's 3-4 defensive front with younger starting options and improved depth is a big priority for Dan Morgan. Mason Graham being their first-round pick in this scenario should not stop them from adding another if the right situation comes along.

Deone Walker represents tremendous value here. He's a huge interior force and a magnet for double-teams. He's technically sound and has the power needed to create havoc when left unattended.

Whether the Kentucky prospect is too tall for the nose tackle spot is debatable. However, Walker would be a key rotational piece immediately and potentially even a starter once he fully acclimatizes.