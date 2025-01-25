Carolina Panthers 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Pre-Senior Bowl intentions

Carolina Panthers draft Jayden Higgins

Wide Receiver | Iowa State Cyclones

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 109

The Carolina Panthers are giving quarterback Bryce Young another chance to start in 2025. This is the least he deserves after showing the correct resolve to bounce back from adversity.

Young's performances over the second half of 2024 were much improved. He found his feet, had much more conviction, and confidence oozed from the signal-caller. It wasn't easy, but he won the trust of head coach Dave Canales and has the locker room's full support.

Adding to the weapons around Young could see him progress further next time around. Fans want to see a bold move for someone like Tee Higgins. If not, there might be a few gems in the draft that could make an immediate difference.

Jayden Higgins is a name to watch. The Iowa State prospect isn't the quickest, but he's a slick route runner with the size to overcome almost any coverage scheme with minimal fuss. This 6-foot-4 frame also makes him an imposing red zone threat to bolster his stock. His hands are an asset that can come in and make an impression in specific situations.

Expecting miracles from Higgins right away is unrealistic. At the same time, he's well worth a gamble here.

Carolina Panthers draft Dorian Strong

Cornerback | Virginia Tech Hokies

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 112

Jaycee Horn is a superstar and should be paid handsomely by the Panthers this offseason to keep him around long-term. There are questions elsewhere in the cornerback room.

The Panthers are looking to extend Mike Jackson Sr. after he impressed. Rookie Chau Smith-Wade also did well when increased responsibilities came his way in the nickel role. Dane Jackson could be a salary-cap casualty despite his strong connection to Dan Morgan. So there is a lot of hard work ahead.

It might be worth the Panthers drafting another cornerback development project that could be an asset on special teams. Dorian Strong comes highly recommended, thriving in press coverage during his time at Virginia Tech and coming up with big plays aplenty along the way.

Strong's ball judgment is good, he anticipates routes well and has enough change of direction agility to cope. The defensive back is undersized for the position, so bulking up is only going to help his chances in the pros.

Carolina Panthers draft Jaylen Reed

Safety | Penn State Nittany Lions

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 140

This could be a bigger need depending on what happens with the Panthers' current safety options. Things should become clearer in the coming weeks, but one couldn't blame Dan Morgan for wanting to hit the reset button on the backend.

Xavier Woods has been an ever-present over the last three years but could take his chances elsewhere in free agency. Jordan Fuller's move to Carolina didn't work out and he won't get an extension.

The same goes for Nick Scott — another former Ejiro Evero player who failed to meet even modest expectations. Sam Franklin Jr.'s special teams prowess could get a reprieve, but more is needed alongside undrafted free agent Demani Richardson.

If the Panthers go down the draft route for safety reinforcements, Jaylen Reed is a possibility. The Penn State prospect thrives against the run, displaying physicality and sound tackling at the defensive second level. He's a natural at identifying where runners are planning to go before arriving violently — something Carolina's league-worst run defense desperately needs.

This aggressiveness can sometimes work against him. But there are far worse options the Panthers could take at this stage of the draft.