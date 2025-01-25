Carolina Panthers 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Pre-Senior Bowl intentions

Carolina Panthers draft Smael Mondon Jr.

Linebacker | Georgia Bulldogs

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 146

There are questions surrounding the Carolina Panthers' linebacking corps. These center squarely on Shaq Thompson's future with the franchise.

Thompson is the team's second-longest serving player. He's still a solid performer and a supreme leader within the locker room. Unfortunately for the second-level presence, his last two campaigns have ended abruptly through injury.

A broken fibula was swiftly followed by a torn Achilles. Not exactly ideal, but Thompson believes he'll make a full recovery and has a lot of good football left. The Panthers have Trevin Wallace and Josey Jewell to pick up the slack, so another option should be considered even if the former first-round pick out of Washington gets a short-term deal.

Smael Mondon Jr. is a gifted athlete. The Georgia prospect is a little rough around the edges, but his physical traits and dynamic playmaking ability represent solid foundations from which to build. He's also an outstanding tackler, which is a prerequisite for any linebacker operating within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 defensive scheme.

He's young and somewhat undersized, so Mondon is a development project until further notice. However, he'll be a major asset on special teams while developing other areas of his game such as pass-rushing and coverage awareness.

Carolina Panthers draft Luke Lachey

Tight End | Iowa Hawkeyes

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 163

Iowa has developed a habit of producing NFL-caliber tight ends in recent years. It's a conveyor belt for talent. Their coaches have them ready for the rigors of a professional environment. Almost all of them manage to carve out careers for themselves. Some even become superstars.

While Luke Lachey doesn't have much legitimate production with the Hawkeyes, he's someone who'll come under the microscope as a high-value option capable of being molded into something more. There is some hard work ahead, especially to improve his blocking, but the prospect has a wide catch radius and assured hands with the ideal size for an NFL tight end.

The son of former three-time All-Pro offensive tackle Jim Lachey knows how to find space in coverage. He's intelligent and has the footwork needed to manipulate the top of his routes. This allows him to get open quickly, especially in the red zone.

It's a work in progress and Lachey doesn't have the game-breaking speed to become a yards after the catch threat. But he'd be an intriguing option to put behind Ja'Tavion Sanders and Tommy Tremble if he's brought back.

Carolina Panthers draft Kyle Monangai

Running Back | Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Round No. 7 | Pick No. 228

The Panthers have a not-so-subtle need at the running back position. Chuba Hubbard is the top dog and deservedly got a new four-year extension as a result of his efforts. But everything is up in the air aside from that.

Jonathon Brooks' long-awaited comeback after a year out lasted just three games before he suffered another torn ACL. This was a devastating blow — one that probably suggests the second-round pick out of Texas won't be seen again until the 2026 campaign.

Carolina also has a big decision to make with Miles Sanders. Although the veteran played well in their regular-season finale at the Atlanta Falcons, his overall body of work spanning two seasons means he could be cut with a saving of $5.22 million attached.

If this scenario comes to fruition, the Panthers need to find a capable backup who could potentially shoulder some of Hubbard's burden throughout the campaign. There are always some rough diamonds in the draft. Examining Kyle Monangai's prospects in greater detail would be beneficial.

Monangai put up significant numbers over the last two years at Rutgers. His 5-foot-9 size and lack of elite speed will hurt his stock. However, his contact balance, vision, and reliable hands out of the backfield make him a decent pick to end the draft from Carolina's standpoint.